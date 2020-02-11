David Patterson of UC Berkeley to Present Keynote at HOST 2020

Patterson is a University of California, Berkeley graduate school professor, a Google distinguished engineer, and the RISC-V Foundation vice-chair. His Reduced Instruction Set Computer (RISC), Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks (RAID), and Network of Workstation projects helped lead to multibillion-dollar industries. This work led to about 40 awards for research, teaching, and service, plus many papers and seven books. His best-known book is Computer Architecture: A Quantitative Approach, and his newest is The RISC-V Reader: An Open Architecture Atlas. He and his co-author John Hennessy shared the 2017 ACM A.M. Turing Award. Patterson received his BA, MS, and PhD degrees from UCLA.

"In the past, the only option for security experts was to point out the flaws in proprietary hardware-software systems, hoping that companies would learn from their mistakes. This path failed; the time for contribution by criticism is past," said Patterson. "It's time to put up or shut up! The security community should evolve to improving security by demonstrating secure systems in the real world. RISC-V and Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) mean we can now iteratively improve the security of an industrial-strength hardware/software stack at the rate of every few weeks instead of every few years."

HOST facilitates rapid growth of hardware-based security research and development, and the HOST 2020 program consists of cutting-edge technical sessions, poster sessions, hardware demonstrations, tutorials, and a new exhibitor showcase.

A highlight of the technical session is "Protecting RESTful IoT Devices from Battery Exhaustion DoS Attacks" by Stefan Hristozov (Fraunhofer AISEC), Manuel Huber (Fraunhofer AISEC) and Georg Sigl (Technical University of Munich). "It confirms how far HOST has evolved—from a conference focusing on semiconductor issues to now system-level attacks focusing on the hardware. It shows a lot of growth of the conference," said Yousef Iskander, HOST 2020 program chair.

For information on the full program and registration, visit www.hostsymposium.org.

