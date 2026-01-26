Meet Our Moment: American University Pledges Career Readiness for All Students

New 5-Year Strategic Plan Emphasizes Guaranteed Funded Internships, AI Literacy, Civic Engagement, New Curricula, and Campus-DC Connections

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American University (AU) unveiled Meet Our Moment: American University's Pledge to Our Students and Our World, a unique strategic plan to leverage the university's academic and research excellence for careers and lives of achievement. Focusing on three key pillars––readiness, community, and curiosity––the new strategic plan builds on AU's core strengths in experiential learning and career preparation and outcomes, its deep connections to Washington, D.C., and its unmatched research and scholarship that shape policy, business, and culture.

"Meet Our Moment is a promise to help students achieve the career outcomes and lives of achievement they seek," said AU President Jonathan Alger. "Across our strategic imperatives, we will advance the skills to engage civically, solve problems, and enhance democracy. This bold and innovative plan will build on our already-impressive strengths in employment and graduate school placement within six months of graduation by equipping students at an even higher level with in-demand experiences and skills."

Some of the highlights and pledges in AU's new strategic plan include:

AU Ready – Every undergraduate student will have access to a $4,500 resource for a funded internship or research opportunity starting in sophomore year. 87% of AU students already complete one internship, and the strategy's five-year goal is to increase that to 95% percent.

AU Global – Every student will have access to a study abroad, global learning, or international research opportunity. 68% of AU students already participate in study abroad opportunities, and AU ranks no. 5 in study abroad programs, according to U.S. News and World Report .

. A Curricular Sprint and a Marathon – Educational policies and procedures will be updated in a 90-day sprint. AU faculty will engage in a comprehensive, thoughtful review to make the curriculum a powerful learning tool for all students.

AU90 – A 90-credit degree pilot program will offer flexible, high-rigor paths for students, including transfer and nontraditional learners, who want efficient, career-aligned routes to a degree and potential graduate studies.

"American University prepares students to thrive in a dynamic and competitive world by integrating the liberal arts, research, and experiential learning," said AU Provost Vicky Wilkins. "Through study abroad, research fellowships, and internships, our students develop the intellectual rigor, professional readiness, and sense of purpose to advance knowledge and contribute meaningfully to society."

As American University continues to celebrate the opening of the Alan and Amy Meltzer Center for Athletic Performance and the culmination of the historic student thriving investment, the new strategic plan represents the important continuation of AU's journey. With impactful new facilities and services in place to support its students, the plan will augment learning opportunities and produce real-world professional outcomes for them.

The plan furthers American University's democracy and Civic Life initiatives that prepare students for the responsibilities of leadership and engagement. Civic learning will be infused into every degree, with a Civic Transcript documenting students' engagement, dialogue, and problem-solving skills as a credential for employers and graduate schools. Through partnerships with national networks and local communities, AU is contributing to a broader movement to sustain and strengthen democratic life for generations to come.

The implementation of the new strategic plan has commenced in key areas such as building the infrastructure for the AU Ready internship commitment. A community-wide engagement will continue bringing new initiatives online and leveraging the expertise of AU faculty, staff, students, and alumni to create a model for a 21st-century university: relentlessly innovative, inclusive in spirit, and deep in purpose.

More information about Meet Our Moment is available at www.american.edu/strategicplan .

About American University

American University leverages the power and purpose of scholarship, learning, and community to impact our changing world. AU's faculty, students, staff, and alumni are changemakers who shape the future from sustainability to social justice to the sciences. Building on our 129-year history of education and research in the public interest, American University creates transformative educational opportunities, advances research with impact, and works to strengthen communities.

SOURCE American University