David S. Brown Enterprises Announces Element by Westin® Hotel Planned for Metro Centre Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David S. Brown Enterprises announces plans for a new lifestyle hospitality offering at Metro Centre in Owings Mills. Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the management company for the Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre will be managing the brand new Element as well. This summer, the real estate developer will break ground on the Element by Westin® hotel, joining the AAA Four Diamond Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre which opened to incredibly positive reviews in December 2021. Element Hotels, a part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 31 leading brands, is designed for today's healthy, active traveler looking for longer stays.

The 120-room Element hotel will be guided by a sustainability-focused design strategy where airy suites with spa-inspired bathrooms and in-room kitchens converge with an eco-friendly atmosphere that improves fresh air quality, minimizes pollutants, and delivers a healthier guest experience. Element Hotels has redefined the longer stay experience with a philosophy that encourages guests to recharge and find focus.

The new hotel will be positioned across Grand Central Avenue from the Marriott Owings Mills within Metro Centre. Located within Maryland's most successful and appealing transit-oriented development, the guest experiences will be entirely unique with each hotel catering to its own audience yet both granting easy access to fine-dining, boutique shopping and many attractions only footsteps away.

Metro Centre is the culmination of four generations of visionary work in Owings Mills by David S. Brown Enterprises. The project was recognized by the Baltimore Business Journal in a recent article highlighting its continual expansion. In addition to the two hotels, upon completion, Metro Centre's South Campus will feature over 1,700 apartments, 560,000+ square feet of office space, 150,000+ square feet of retail and 5,700+ parking spaces.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, David S. Brown Enterprises is a full-service real estate company. Their mission is to serve the community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com or connect on LinkedIn.

About Metro Centre at Owings Mills

Metro Centre at Owings Mills is a transit-oriented development in Baltimore County where approximately 4,100 commuters board the Owings Mills Metro Stop each workday. The development offers Class A commercial office space, retail space, luxury apartment homes, educational facilities, a full-service hotel and year-round special events. Metro Centre at Owings Mills incorporates all aspects of an active, modern lifestyle into a single location. For more information visit https://metrocentreom.com

About Element by Westin®

With 100 hotels across North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific, Element Hotels is designed for today's healthy, active traveler who wants to maintain the balance of daily routines while on the road. Offering many of the comforts of home, Element caters to those looking to stay both short and long-term. All hotels have an outdoor-inspired, sustainability focused design philosophy and feature spacious and airy guest rooms with in-room kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms, and signature Heavenly® Beds. The brand's signature amenities include a complimentary healthful Rise breakfast and a Relax evening reception. Always prioritizing guest wellness, all hotels are equipped with 24/7 Motion Fitness centers, all-natural saline pools, and a Bikes to Borrow program. Further increasing flexibility and convenience for small groups, Element now offers Studio Commons, a one-of-a-kind room concept with private communal space to cook, convene, or relax together. For more information, visit www.elementhotels.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram. Element is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 31 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels & resorts in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton & Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent lifestyle hotels and resorts under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

