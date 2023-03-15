David S. Brown Enterprises Announces New Tenant At Metro Centre Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Fleet Management Corp., the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, has signed a lease to occupy 64,000 square feet of Class A Office Space at Metro Centre at Owings Mills. Approximately 250 employees will occupy the space by the end of 2023.

Metro Centre at Owings Mills, a Transit Oriented Development, incorporates all aspects of an active, modern lifestyle into a single location.

Element Fleet is the leading global fleet management company, providing world-class management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. Their suite of fleet management services spans the total fleet lifecycle, from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing- helping customers optimize performance and improve productivity. Element delivers a consistent, superior client experience through industry expertise combined with a great set of purpose-built solutions and technologies.

"Element Fleet is a world-class corporate tenant, and we are thrilled that they chose Metro Centre for their east coast office relocation," said Kevin Keane, Senior Vice President of Office Leasing for David S. Brown Enterprises. "The Element Fleet team members will enjoy the unparalleled onsite walkable amenities including the beautiful new Marriott hotel and the fabulous restaurants and shops in the Metro Centre community. Their dynamic team is an incredible addition that will bring great energy to our mixed-use community. We look forward to welcoming them and supporting their continued growth and success."

Element Fleet will join several businesses and restaurants at Metro Centre including the Marriott Owings Mills, The Tillery Restaurant and Bar, Baltimore County Public Library, World of Beer, Bee Inspired Honey House, Club Pilates, Eggspectation, Gannett Fleming, BDO, Myers & Stauffer, SB & Company, and many more.

About Metro Centre at Owings Mills

Metro Centre at Owings Mills is a transit oriented development in Baltimore County where approximately 4,100 commuters board the Owings Mills Metro Stop each workday. The development offers Class A commercial office space, retail space, luxury apartment homes, educational facilities, a full-service hotel and year-round special events. Metro Centre at Owings Mills incorporates all aspects of an active, modern lifestyle into a single location. For more information visit https://metrocentreom.com/

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management ("Element") is the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients- corporates, governments and not-for-profits- across North America, Australia and New Zealand. Element enjoys proven resilient cash flow, a significant proportion of which is returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks; a scalable operating platform that magnifies revenue growth into earnings growth; and an evolving capital-lighter business model that enhances return on equity. Element's services address every aspect of clients' fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, accidents, and remarketing, to integrating EVs and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element's expertise as the largest fleet solutions provider in its markets offering unmatched economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, we are a full-service real estate company. Our mission is to serve our community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com/.

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.