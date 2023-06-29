David S. Brown Enterprises Brings National Discount Retailer to Downtown Baltimore's Inner Harbor

David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

29 Jun, 2023

BALTIMORE, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burlington Stores, Inc., a national discount retailer offering low prices every day on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home, has signed a lease to occupy prime retail space at Lockwood Place located at 600 East Pratt Street in Downtown Baltimore, across from the iconic National Aquarium. This will bring the total number of locations to 23 in the state.

Lockwood Place located at 600 East Pratt Street, Baltimore MD 21202, is situated at the intersection of Baltimore's business and entertainment districts.
Customers will discover something new every time they shop at Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing bargains on the items they want and need. Burlington's new location will allow shoppers to find fantastic deals on the brands they love all throughout the store. 

Burlington is also a caring company that is dedicated to adding value to the communities in which they live and work. The location is looking to hire approximately 65 associates in a wide range of full-time and part-time positions throughout the store.

"The remarkable renaissance happening Downtown will draw in a broad cross section of business and entertainment ventures, and Burlington's lease of over 34,000 SF near the Inner Harbor is a testament to that. With $6.5B in investment coming online within the 1-mile radius of Downtown between 2018-2028, this exciting development perfectly aligns with the City and State's ongoing efforts to revitalize and reimagine Downtown. Burlington's presence will not only contribute to the vibrancy of the Inner Harbor, but help fuel the momentum of Downtown's transformation, attracting more businesses, residents, and visitors to experience the new era of Downtown's renaissance," stated Justin A. Williams, Deputy Mayor for Community and Economic Development.

"The addition of Burlington to the Central Business District is another strong reminder of the revitalization of Downtown Baltimore," said Councilmember, Eric Costello, Baltimore City Council, 11th District.

"Burlington is a first-rate national retailer, and we are ecstatic that they chose Lockwood Place as their location" said Ken Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing for David S. Brown Enterprises. "This is very meaningful for the Central Business District and the revival that is so evident in Baltimore City. I am looking forward to welcoming Burlington and supporting their continued growth and success. Our team has put a lot of effort into this partnership, and we are glad to finally see it come to fruition."

"Our goal is to continue to offer communities low prices on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. "We're continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Baltimore. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products."

Burlington will join several businesses and restaurants at Lockwood Place including the Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, IHOP, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Marshalls, Popeyes and others.  

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.7 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 933 stores as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. At Burlington, customers will be amazed to find their favorite brands and the latest trends at low prices with fresh, seasonal items arriving regularly. The Company delivers bargains at up to 60% off other retailers' prices every day on a wide assortment of merchandise including everything for ladies, men, kids, baby, along with home décor. Shoppers are sure to discover savings on amazing finds in stores every day. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com

About Lockwood Place

Located at the intersection of Baltimore's business and entertainment districts, Lockwood Place is only footsteps away from Power Plant Live!, the Inner Harbor, Baltimore's World Trade Center and over 120,000 workers. The location offers street level retail along heavily trafficked East Pratt Street with excellent exposure and highly visible signage opportunities. The adjacent Lockwood parking garage has 240 spaces. One suite remains available at 3,758 square feet.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, we are a full-service real estate company. Our mission is to serve our community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com/ or connect on LinkedIn.

