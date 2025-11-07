Maryland Comptroller's Office Opens New Baltimore County Branch at Executive Park West, a David S. Brown Property

New Windsor Mill location enhances accessibility, supports local economic growth, and strengthens community connections.

WINDSOR MILL, Md., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD proudly announces the official opening of the Maryland Comptroller's new Baltimore County Branch Office at Executive Park West in Windsor Mill. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, marked a significant milestone for both the Comptroller's Office and Baltimore County residents.

Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman joins state and local leaders for the ribbon cutting of the new Maryland Comptroller’s Baltimore County Branch Office at Executive Park West in Windsor Mill—celebrating a modern, accessible location designed to better serve Marylanders while supporting local economic growth.

The event was attended by Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman, Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, Secretary Atif Chaudhry of the Maryland Department of General Services, and Robin McKinney, CEO of the CASH Campaign of Maryland.

During the ceremony, Comptroller Lierman emphasized the importance of accessibility and community connection:

"Our Windsor Mill branch office is more convenient for our employees and our customers. Marylanders can reach our new office on Lord Baltimore Drive by 695, other key state routes, MTA Bus routes and more. There's ample free parking, no stairs putting fewer barriers between Marylanders and the help that they deserve. Our new location is also strengthening our ties to Baltimore County and to the Windsor Mill Community. Our new branch will support nearby small businesses, contribute to local economic growth, and align with the exciting redevelopment happening just a little bit away at Security Square Mall. We're proud to be part of this progress that will help revitalize this portion of the 695 corridor and build stronger, more connected communities where Marylanders have the resources to thrive and build a more financially stable future."

The new branch replaces the Towson location that served Baltimore County residents for over three decades. The ground-floor suite at Executive Park West was selected for its superior accessibility, free on-site parking, and proximity to I-695 and public transit routes. The location also features modern office infrastructure designed to accommodate both in-person and virtual appointments, making tax assistance more convenient and efficient for Marylanders.

"We are honored to welcome the State of Maryland Comptroller's Office to Executive Park West," said Brent Mangum, Vice President of Office Leasing for David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD. "Their selection of this location underscores Executive Park West's reputation as a premier business environment offering superior accessibility, modern infrastructure, and a professional setting well-suited to the needs of distinguished state agencies."

About Executive Park West

Executive Park West is a premier business campus in Windsor Mill offering flexible office solutions, ample free parking, and immediate access to major highways and public transportation. The campus is home to a diverse roster of public- and private-sector tenants who value convenience, connectivity, and professional design.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD

David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD is a Maryland-based real estate development and management company with a diverse portfolio of office, retail, mixed-use, and multifamily properties across the Greater Baltimore region. For more than eight decades, the firm has been committed to creating spaces that foster innovation, growth, and community. Learn more at www.davidsbrown.com .

