David S. Brown Enterprises Promotes Danielle Bush to Vice President of Interior Design

BALTIMORE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David S. Brown Enterprises, a leading real estate development company, is proud to announce the promotion of Danielle M. Bush, CID, NCIDQ, IIDA to the position of Vice President of Interior Design. With over 20 years of experience and a passion for innovative design solutions, Danielle brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.

Danielle Bush, Vice President of Interior Design at David S. Brown Enterprises

Danielle joined David S. Brown two decades ago and has since become an integral part of the company's success. Graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design from Virginia Tech, she went on to become a Certified Interior Designer and is licensed in the state of Maryland. She is an active member of the International Interior Design Association where she has served as past president of the Baltimore City Center and Vice President of the Mid Atlantic Region.

In her previous role as Director of Interior Design, Danielle demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, and dedication. Throughout her career, Danielle has amassed an impressive portfolio of design work for office spaces, retail, healthcare, mixed- use and multi-family. She has played a pivotal role in shaping the aesthetic of a diverse portfolio of projects, always striving to meet and exceed client needs with innovative design solutions. In her new role as Vice President, Danielle will also continue to oversee the company's Interior Design Studio.

"I am honored and excited to take on this new role as Vice President of Interior Design," said Danielle Bush. "I am enthusiastic about creating spaces that are functional and enhance the lives of those who experience them. Our approach to design sets us apart from other companies. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with our talented team to bring our vision to life."

"We are thrilled to announce Danielle's promotion to Vice President of Interior Design," said David Adler, Principal at David S. Brown Enterprises. "Danielle's talent, dedication, and leadership have been invaluable to our company, and we are confident that she will continue to excel in her new role."

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, David S. Brown Enterprises is a full-service real estate company. Their mission is to serve the community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com or connect on LinkedIn.

