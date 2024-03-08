David S. Brown Enterprises Promotes Heather Palmer to Vice President of Marketing

BALTIMORE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David S. Brown Enterprises, a leading real estate development company, is proud to announce the promotion of Heather Palmer to the position of Vice President of Marketing. With nearly 20 years of extensive experience in strategic marketing, public relations, advertising, and sales, Heather brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to her new role.

Heather Palmer, Vice President of Marketing for David S. Brown Enterprises

Heather Palmer joined David S. Brown Enterprises four years ago as the Director of Marketing, where she quickly made a significant impact on the company's marketing strategies and initiatives. She was promoted to Senior Director within one year. As a known influencer in the industry, Heather has been a professional speaker at various conferences and events, sharing her insights on B2B & B2C Marketing Strategies, Experiential Marketing, Marketing Automation, Campaign Planning, and UX/UI Design.

In her previous role, Heather directed calculated marketing operations for new construction, commercial real estate, and multifamily developments, contributing to the success and growth of David S. Brown Enterprises. Prior to joining David S. Brown Enterprises, Heather spent 12 years at Continental Realty Corporation, where she held the title of Director of Sales and Training.

"I am honored and thrilled to take on the role of Vice President of Marketing at David S. Brown Enterprises," said Heather Palmer. "I am passionate about driving innovative marketing strategies to elevate our brand and engage our audiences. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to deliver impactful marketing campaigns and drive growth for the company."

In her new role as Vice President of Marketing, Heather will lead the company's marketing efforts with a focus on strategic planning, brand development, and customer engagement, further solidifying David S. Brown's position as a leader in the real estate development industry.

"We are excited to announce Heather's promotion to Vice President of Marketing," said David Adler, Principal, at David S. Brown Enterprises. "Heather's extensive experience, creativity, strategic vision, and leadership skills make her the ideal candidate for this role. We have full confidence in her ability to drive our marketing initiatives forward and achieve our company's goals."

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, David S. Brown Enterprises is a full-service real estate company. Their mission is to serve the community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com or connect on LinkedIn.

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.