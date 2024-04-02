David S. Brown Enterprises Recognized Among Elite Management Companies Nationwide

BALTIMORE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David S. Brown Enterprises, a leading real estate management company, proudly announces its recent national recognition for excellence in online reputation. Ranked in the prestigious 2023's Elite 1% for Excellence in Online Reputation by the ORA® Power Ranking, David S. Brown Enterprises has demonstrated its commitment to providing exceptional resident experiences across its properties.

The ORA® Power Ranking, conducted by J. Turner Research, serves as the benchmark for evaluating the relative strength of properties based on online reviews and ratings. David S. Brown Enterprises' properties, The Apartments at Metro Centre and Ingram Manor Apartments, were individually recognized as part of the 1% Elite for Excellence in Online Reputation, highlighting their exceptional performance in resident satisfaction.

In addition to the Elite 1% ranking, David S. Brown Enterprises also received accolades for its outstanding performance in the ApartmentRatings.com and Satisfacts Resident Satisfaction Awards. With an impressive epIQ Index score of 92.5, equivalent to an A rating, David S. Brown Enterprises ranked among the Top 10 Rankings for management companies with 10-24 apartment communities in the ORA® Power Ranking.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious recognitions, which are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," added Keisha Warrick, Vice President of Residential. "At David S. Brown Enterprises, we remain committed to providing exceptional living experiences and exceeding the expectations of our residents."

For more information about David S. Brown Enterprises and its award-winning properties, visit https://www.davidsbrownresidential.com.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, David S. Brown Enterprises is a full-service real estate company. Their mission is to serve the community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com or connect on LinkedIn.

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.