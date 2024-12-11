David S. Brown Enterprises Recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun for Third Consecutive Year

BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David S. Brown Enterprises proudly announces its recognition as a 2024 Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun, marking the third consecutive year the company has received this distinguished honor. Ranked among medium-sized employers, this achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to creating an exceptional workplace for our employees.

Each year, The Baltimore Sun celebrates organizations that excel in fostering positive work environments where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired. Rankings are determined through confidential employee feedback, spotlighting companies that prioritize workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

"Being named a Top Workplace for three consecutive years is a testament to the dedication and spirit of our team," said Chris Krummenoehl, Vice President of Human Resources of David S. Brown Enterprises. "This consistent recognition reinforces our commitment to cultivating a culture where collaboration, innovation, and professional growth flourish."

David S. Brown Enterprises, renowned for its forward-thinking approach to real estate development and management, attributes its success to its talented and passionate workforce. This milestone highlights the company's steadfast dedication to workplace engagement and employee well-being year after year.

For further information about David S. Brown Enterprises, their projects, and career opportunities, please visit www.davidsbrown.com.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, David S. Brown Enterprises is a full-service real estate company. Their mission is to serve the community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com or connect on LinkedIn.

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.