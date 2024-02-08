David S. Brown Enterprises Unveils The Encore at Ingram Manor: A Luxury Residential Haven in Pikesville

Boasting 96 meticulously crafted units, this premier establishment epitomizes sophistication and comfort. Notably, the opening of this new building coincides with the 100-year mark from the conceptualization of the first phase of the Ingram Manor Apartments, which was originally envisioned in 1924. This milestone underscores the enduring legacy and commitment to community enhancement exemplified by David S. Brown Enterprises.

Designed by the esteemed Curry Architects, with engineering expertise from Carroll Engineering, Inc. and Century Engineering, both local to Maryland, The Encore at Ingram Manor stands as a beacon of upscale living in the region. The interiors, thoughtfully designed by David S. Brown Enterprises' in-house Design Team, showcase modern luxury amenities, high quality finishes, and expansive living spaces. Each unit has been appointed with custom contemporary-style cabinetry, oversized islands and peninsulas with waterfall edges, quartz countertops, backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, custom lighting, luxury vinyl flooring, porcelain tile, in-unit washers and dryers, and generous closets.

Community Key Features and Amenities

One Bedroom Den, Two Bedroom, and Two Bedroom Den Apartments

Covered Garage Parking with Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Open Resident Lounge Areas with Seating and Wi-Fi

5-Story Dual Elevator Building

Furnished Grand Lobby Entrance

Convenient Controlled Access with Smart Locks

Virtual Guest Key Card Accessibility

Luxer One Smart Locker System

Exclusive Resident Bike Storage

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Smart Exercise Technology

10ft Ceilings (Select Units)

Unique Custom Lighting

David Adler, Principal at David S. Brown Enterprises, expresses the organization's deep commitment to the Pikesville community, "Our organization is deeply committed to the success and growth of the Pikesville community. We're excited to open The Encore as part of our continued commitment to the incredible transformation taking place."

The Enore combines the beauty of the past with the comfort of the present and is the first luxury apartment community to open in Pikesville MD in nearly 20 years. For more information about The Encore at Ingram Manor, please visit: https://www.theencoreatingrammanorapts.com.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, David S. Brown Enterprises is a full-service real estate company. Their mission is to serve the community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com or connect on LinkedIn.

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.