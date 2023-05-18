David S. Brown Enterprises Welcomes Quest Management Group to Red Brook Corporate Center

OWINGS MILLS, Md. , May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Management Group leases office space at 400 Red Brook Boulevard within the luxury suburban campus of Red Brook Corporate Center in Owings Mills, MD

Red Brook Corporate Center Offers Class A Office Space Available For Lease in a 60-Acre Gated Office Park Including Several Furnished Suites. Onsite Amenities Include Two Conference Centers, Outdoor Seating and Fitness Center.

With over 23 years of industry experience, Quest Management Group (Quest) brings a unique and seasoned approach to multi-family management. Beginning as a small family run business, Quest has evolved through the years to a professionally staffed, multi-family management company which aligns the interests of investors, employees, and residents. The organization utilizes the latest technology and immersive employee training, cultivates strong vendor relationships, and maintains a sharp focus on the details to drive NOI and enhance community value. Their business model perpetuates stable, long-term investments that gain value year over year.

"Our business model shifted in recent years, so we wanted to move to a location that met our today needs, but also would grow with us. We wanted a more corporate feel in our space and something that had amenities, comfort, and a central location for our employees. After an expansive search, this building and suite made sense and it has been an encouraging change for our business," Ivana Christman stated.

"The location, the lease and the amenities met our needs, simply put. We had a very clear idea of what we wanted and after meeting with the team at DSB, we thought it would be a partnership that fits. It has been a great experience so far, and we are very pleased with our choice," added Christman.

"It has been a great partnership with Quest. We will continue to support their goals by delivering unwavering customer service and top-tier amenities," stated Brent Mangum, Vice President of Office Leasing at David S. Brown Enterprises. "It has been a pleasure interacting with their team and we are beyond excited for the future," Mangum added.

Quest Management Group operates 21 residential properties throughout Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company joins current office tenants including Schnabel Engineering, Zurich Insurance, Paychex, Siemens and Allianz Trade among others.

About Red Brook Corporate Center

Red Brook Corporate Center is a stunning 600,00O SQ. FT., 60- acre gated corporate campus with six midrise office buildings. It is the perfect match for anyone looking to move their business to the Owings Mills suburbs with flexible floor plans, move-in ready suites. In addition to newly installed outdoor seating, onsite amenities include two reservable conference centers and a 15,000 sqft. fitness facility. There is ample on-site parking, and the beautifully landscaped, wooded setting offers an environment where your employees will feel at their healthiest and most productive. Conveniently located just minutes from Owings Mills' most popular retail destinations and a short 20-minute commute to downtown Baltimore. Experience Convenience, Wellness, and Productivity at Red Brook Corporate Center.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, we are a full-service real estate company. Our mission is to serve our community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com.

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.