David S. Weinstein Joins Jones Walker Miami Office

With more than two decades of experience as a federal and state prosecutor and more than a decade in private practice, David draws on his prosecutorial experience to help clients avoid, respond to, and defend against law enforcement investigations and lawsuits. He advises and represents individuals and companies in a broad range of white collar criminal defense and compliance matters. He understands the priorities of and processes followed by law enforcement officials, using this knowledge to help clients develop, implement, and manage effective compliance programs, conduct internal investigations, determine self-reporting strategies, respond to agency inquiries, and prepare a strong defense in jury trials and settlement negotiations.

Speaking about his move, David said, "Jones Walker offered me an opportunity to return to downtown Miami, the heart of federal litigation, as well as to join a firm with an established white-collar criminal defense practice. This move also allows me to extend the reach of my practice to better serve clients with our established compliance and securities service offerings and offices nationwide."

David served for more than nine years as an assistant state attorney in the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office and for 11 years as an assistant US attorney in the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida. He tried dozens of felony jury trials primarily involving multi-defendant, multi-jurisdictional, and international drug conspiracy cases. Since his return to private practice, David focuses on helping clients with the development of strong and effective compliance programs. In addition, he advises on internal investigations and provides ongoing training and regular updates to key executives and personnel on rapidly evolving legal and regulatory issues, and he counsels clients in the context of major transactions and avoidance of fraudulent schemes arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are very pleased to have David join our growing team in South Florida," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker. "His tenure as an experienced corporate compliance lawyer will be a valuable offering to our clients."

David earned his JD from the University of Miami Law School. He is admitted to practice in Florida.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 120 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational, public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Mary Margaret Gorman

504.582.8207

[email protected]

Helen Bone

504.582.8183

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP

Related Links

https://www.joneswalker.com/en/

