David Sable Joins Stagwell (STGW) as Vice Chair

Stagwell Inc.

16 Oct, 2023, 08:15 ET

Former Y&R Global Chairman and CEO to Drive Client Value and Provide Mentorship

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the appointment of David Sable as Vice Chair, effective immediately. In this role, David will drive new solutions for clients, leverage his diverse network of contacts, and work with existing clients to boost value by expanding the depth and range of services they utilize across Stagwell to help them maximize business outcomes.

Sable will be based at Stagwell's global headquarters at 1 World Trade Center in New York and report to Chairman and CEO Mark Penn.

Stagwell Vice Chair David Sable
"David's fingerprints are all over the best of modern marketing – from pioneering work for companies like Microsoft, Colgate-Palmolive and USPS to his time helping challengers in 'The Startup Nation' accelerate to the global stage," said Penn. "He's a force of transformation with a tested client track record and a purposeful leader to boot. I've known and worked with David for over 20 years and am excited to add him to our senior leadership team."

"Stagwell is the Yoda of the marketing industry: smart, hard-working, caring, and committed to the 'Do....there is no try' philosophy. It's just the right size to make an impact and add incremental value for clients, without the drag of internally competing resources or bloated global footprint," said Sable. "I'm excited to collaborate again with Mark and Jay, who have been longtime clients and colleagues of mine, as well as partner with the exceptional entrepreneurs across Stagwell to take all my years of experience across clients, creative, media, insights, and life, and pay it all forward in the biggest way possible."

Sable is a recognized global marketing leader with a career spanning four decades at top global agencies. As Global CEO and Chairman of Y&R, Sable drove the ascension of the agency to a top 5 global creative firm and steered the development of critical practices including Y&R's in-house innovation accelerator called "The Spark Plug." Additionally, he worked to expand the global footprint of VML, and ultimately helped unify Y&R and VML into one marketing powerhouse, VMLY&R.

Then, as Vice Chairman at Wunderman – where he was mentored by the late Lester Wunderman – he led the transition of the company as a digital/data powerhouse.  At Burson-Marsteller, where he was mentored by the late Harold Burson, and Cohn & Wolfe, he led major accounts in business to business, financial as well as consumer. David also has experience founding and growing businesses all over the world, including Mimsar, which focused on the then-nascent Israeli hi-tech industry, and digitally focused omni-channel firm Genesis Direct.

David served as Jury President three times at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, is a former Chairman of the Advertising Council's Board of Directors and was a Director-at-Large of the 4As for many years.

Today, David is a proud social activist – Forbes in 2013 named him one of the 10 Most Generous Marketing Geniuses – championing bi-partisan legislative initiatives and working for an end to gun violence, hunger, bullying, and inequality. David currently serves on the Boards of Directors of American Eagle Outfitters, Ethan Allen, UNICEF/USA and the International Special Olympics, as well as the Executive Board of UNCF. David was part of the founding team and will remain a core part of the management of the award-winning Shine a Light on Antisemitism effort, one of the largest social activation campaigns in the U.S., convening organizations, companies, communities, and elected officials to unite in shining a light on antisemitism in all its modern forms. He also serves as an advisor to many start-ups and fast-growing companies including SohpIn; Terrific: Swift and The Squadron.

In his free time, David is also a prolific writer; his latest published book is a children's novel, "What Would You Wish For"?

About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.  www.stagwellglobal.com

