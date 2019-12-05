David Yurman Announces New York Flagship Opening On 57th Street

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Yurman, America's premier jewelry company, announces today the opening of its New York flagship store at 5 East 57th Street.

Situated on Manhattan's most luxurious corridor between Fifth and Madison Avenues, the new David Yurman flagship spans more than 5,000 square feet. The remarkable triple-height entryway welcomes shoppers into the expansive three-floor boutique which showcases the latest David Yurman collections.

"Fifty-seventh Street was a natural choice. We are on one of the greatest luxury shopping streets in the world—a prestigious American destination," says David Yurman, cofounder and Chief Executive Officer. "The flagship will highlight the breadth and depth of our brand offering in an unprecedented way."

"Fifty-seventh Street is an emporium," says David Yurman cofounder Sybil Yurman. "It presents the house of Yurman in its entirety—from high and fine jewelry to exquisitely crafted silver pieces."

Overseen by Chief Creative Officer Evan Yurman, the store's design reflects the house of Yurman's unique heritage and the family's journey from art to jewelry. A rose gold-hued façade defines the exterior while the interior includes a custom-designed wood ceiling, digital heritage wall, perfectly calibrated mirrors and vintage furniture pieces, each selected by Evan Yurman. The new space features David Yurman products across all categories, including High Jewelry, Women's, Men's, Wedding and Watches, as well as a curated assortment of exclusive, limited-edition pieces, only available at the 57th Street flagship.

"This store is an opportunity to tell our brand story and create a unique customer experience. It's an open, optimistic, airy, inviting place—just like our business, just like our jewelry, just like our family," says Evan Yurman. "I look at this store as an extension of a piece of jewelry that I might create. Something both familiar and modern."

The flagship will feature innovative technology including four video walls on different levels, mobile points of sale throughout and wireless charging stations integrated into furniture in the private salon spaces. In addition to white-glove, same-day delivery throughout New York City and car services to bring top clients to the store, the flagship will offer an on-site jeweler for services such as resizing, repairs and consultations for custom designs.

"We look forward to bringing the full David Yurman luxury experience to 57th Street with our new flagship location," says Carol Pennelli, President. "We're an American luxury brand with a growing international presence, and this new space allows us to take advantage of the global consumer who gravitates to this area."

The David Yurman store is situated at 5 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022 and will serve as the brand's new flagship location. The David Yurman downtown boutique will remain at 114 Prince Street in Soho.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN:

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Today, with their son, Evan, they create timeless yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and Cable—their artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive network of authorized fine jewelry and timepiece retailers, including in the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, France, Russia and the Middle East.

