David Yurman Announces Opening of New Boutique at NorthPark Center

The new boutique will nearly double in size to 3,450 square feet, second in size only to Madison Avenue's Townhouse boutique, and is located in a prime corner of the mall with two interior facades and one exterior façade facing the mall valet entrance. The interior is inspired by the colors of the brand's most iconic gemstones and the hues in Sybil Yurman's paintings hung throughout the space. These subtle shades were introduced sparingly in the boutique through the use of rich fabric upholstery covering various vintage and custom-made furnishings.

The expansive main sales area includes a white gold leaf decorative panel featuring a hand applied pattern of the Texas State Flower, the Bluebonnet, a seating area with jewel-toned fabrics, our cluster display fixture and an array of custom decorative pendant light fixtures.

The space comprises a combination of unique design materials including American walnut, antique brass, travertine, and artisan plasters. Other distinct features include a men's jewelry area and a private salon serving as a destination to discover David Yurman Wedding and High Jewelry collections. The men's area has a distinctly masculine feel created through the use of darker materials and found objects. Vintage furniture and decorative elements alongside simple, natural materials are a nod to Chief Creative Officer Evan Yurman's creative workspace and men's showroom, Noumenon, in New York.

David Yurman, NorthPark Center, 8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225.

David Yurman is the premier American luxury jewelry brand with a mission to share in life's exceptional moments. Founded by two artists, David and Sybil Yurman, in New York in 1980, artistic inspiration, craftsmanship and unconventional yet elegant designs are at the core of the brand. The marriage of David's background in sculpture with Sybil's natural understanding of color and art yields signature jewelry designs; diamond, pearl, and gemstone jewelry and Swiss-crafted timepieces that are renowned for capturing the essence of relaxed American luxury. David Yurman collections are available at 47 retail and concession locations throughout the United States, Canada, and France and at over 350 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers, including in the US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, UK, Russia and the Middle East.

