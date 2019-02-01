David Yurman Announces Opening Of New Store At Aventura Mall

Founded in 1980 by New York artists David and Sybil Yurman, the brand's core is highlighted by artistic inspiration, craftsmanship, and unconventional designs. The pairing of David's background in sculpture with Sybil's natural understanding of color and art yields signature designs. Renowned for capturing the essence of relaxed American luxury, David Yurman's collection includes diamond, pearl, and gemstone jewelry, as well as Swiss-crafted timepieces.

Situated on the lower level of the mall, the new David Yurman boutique features a unique heritage wall that visually narrates the Yurmans' journey from art to jewelry with examples of David's early sculptures and Sybil's paintings, alongside current designs that evoke the brand's origins in art. The new space will feature a curation of David Yurman product across all categories, including Women's, Men's and Wedding.

"David Yurman's globally recognized and constantly evolving designs will appeal to both our local and international visitors," said Jackie Soffer, Co-Chairman and CEO of Turnberry Associates, owner and manager of Aventura Mall. "We look forward to welcoming this iconic brand early next year."

The David Yurman boutique is located on the lower level at Aventura Mall - 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33180.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN

David Yurman is the premier American luxury jewelry brand with a mission to share in life's exceptional moments. Founded by two artists, David and Sybil Yurman, in New York in 1980, artistic inspiration, craftsmanship and unconventional yet elegant designs are at the core of the brand. The marriage of David's background in sculpture with Sybil's natural understanding of color and art yields signature jewelry designs; diamond, pearl, and gemstone jewelry and Swiss-crafted timepieces that are renowned for capturing the essence of relaxed American luxury. David Yurman collections are available at 48 retail and concession locations throughout the United States, Canada, and France and at over 350 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers, including in the US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, UK, Russia and the Middle East.

ABOUT AVENTURA MALL

Aventura Mall is defined by Culture, Style and Taste. The shopping center recently debuted its new three-level expansion wing, highlighted by experiential additions to the Arts Aventura Mall program, the much-anticipated return of Zara, the first Topshop Topman in Florida, Treats Food Hall, and an array of dining destinations. Aventura Mall also features a collection of upscale boutiques, including Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Fendi, Burberry and more, as well as more than 300 shopper favorites such as Apple, Anthropologie, H&M and Urban Outfitters. Aventura Mall is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Call (305) 935-1110 or visit online at www.aventuramall.com.

Gabrielle de Papp

David Yurman

gdepapp@davidyurman.com

646.264.7766

Adrienne Houdmont

HL Group

ahoudmont@hlgrp.com

646.460.8928

