David Yurman Announces Opening of New Store at the Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American luxury jewelry David Yurman announces today the opening of its newest boutique at the Mall at Green Hills in Nashville.

Founded in 1980 by New York artists David and Sybil Yurman, the brand is renowned for capturing the essence of relaxed American luxury with artistic inspiration, craftsmanship, and unconventional design at its core.

Located in the newly renovated luxury wing of the Mall at Green Hills, the 2,079-square-foot space will feature a curation of David Yurman product across all categories, including Women's, Men's and Wedding. Integrated in the design are dedicated rooms for the Wedding and Men's collections, as well as a salon for private appointments.

Conceptualized by David, Sybil, and Evan Yurman, the Nashville boutique reflects the Yurman family's creative expression with a unique heritage wall that serves as a visual narrative of their journey from art to jewelry. One of David's bronze sculptures, situated in the store's entrance loggia, evokes the brand's origins in art. Sybil's paintings, featured throughout the store, bring color—echoed in the vibrant palette of gemstones showcased in the latest jewelry designs.

Nashville's natural sophistication is echoed throughout the store's design with the use of elements such as white oak, nickel accents, and leather tile, while concrete wall panels are juxtaposed with travertine and custom carpets. Jewel-toned mid-century-inspired seating and artisanal plasters complement the interior, while iris blossoms are featured on focal wall panels in a nod to Tennessee's state flower.

The David Yurman boutique is located in the luxury wing at the Mall at Green Hills - 2126 Abbott Martin Rd, Nashville, TN 37215

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Today, with their son, Evan, they create timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and Cable—their artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 wholly-owned retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, and France and at over 350 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers, including in the US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, UK, Russia and the Middle East.

ABOUT THE MALL AT GREEN HILLS

The Mall at Green Hills is the Mid-South's premier shopping destination, and invites its customers to enjoy some of Nashville's finest specialty shops, including more than 95 upscale and luxury specialty retailers and restaurants. Located in the heart of Nashville's most affluent residential communities, The Mall at Green Hills has provided exclusive shopping for nearly 60 years. It is home to dozens of retailers unique to the state of Tennessee making it a prime destination location.

