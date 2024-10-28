DAVID YURMAN CELEBRATES MOMENTS OF JOY IN HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN FEATURING STERLING K. BROWN, HERO FIENNES TIFFIN, WINNIE HARLOW, KYLE KUZMA, IRIS LAW AND ARIZONA MUSE

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Yurman, America's foremost luxury jewelry brand, unveiled its 2024 holiday campaign, featuring its most star studded and influential cast yet, including new and returning friends of the house Sterling K. Brown, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Winnie Harlow, Kyle Kuzma, Arizona Muse, and global ambassador, Iris Law—a strong mix of innovative storytellers , expressing themselves through their craft, while inspiring a wide range of audiences.

Iris Law and Hero Fiennes Tiffin for David Yurman's Holiday Campaign 2024 Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow for David Yurman's Holiday Campaign 2024 Sterling K. Brown and Arizona Muse for David Yurman's Holiday Campaign 2024

The new campaign, centered around joy, calls on consumers to indulge in life's luxuries to commemorate special moments–such as dinner parties with friends and festive celebrations—with timeless treasures for loved ones from David Yurman.

The new campaign takes viewers on an elevator ride through various holiday scenes in New York City, home of the David Yurman brand, where the cast of multi-hyphenates are spotted fêting everyday holiday moments adorned in key collections. Beginning with our 57th St Flagship store, the story unfolds into an energetic montage of celebratory occasions between friends.

Known for his unique style of photography, Anthony Seklaoui helped bring this campaign to life by capturing moments that are intimate and powerful, while sharing the brands commitment to art and creativity. Influential to some of the most notable editorial outlets and luxury brands, Seklaoui creates a story that inspires the audience to feel liberated, celebrating their individuality.

"We are constantly inspired by the energy of New York City", says Chief Marketing Officer Carolyn Dawkins. "So it felt right to shoot this Holiday campaign in the home of our brand and flagship 57th Street store, with ambassadors that embody that same connection to creativity and culture. We have watched the brand grow here for the last 50 years and it is remarkable to see our longstanding consumers as well as new ones finding as much inspiration as we do in this evolution."

The series of images and four episodic videos highlight the brands signature Sculpted Cable, Chevron, Curb Chain, and Madison collections—all whose designs are rooted in the brands hero product, Cable. Inspired by the Metropolitan Museum in New York City, Cable is the DNA of David Yurman and continues to shape the future of the brands designs. Today, Cable shapes every design within the brand, with endless possibilities, indistinguishable to David Yurman's place of conception, New York City.

David Yurman's holiday campaign launches today, Oct. 28, on DavidYurman.com and the brand's global social media channel @davidyurman. The campaign will also appear in the brand's advertising through the end of the year. For more information, visit DavidYurman.com.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN:

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautifully designed objects to wear. Lead today by their son Evan, David Yurman creates timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and Cable – the brand's artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available on DavidYurman.com as well as 51 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.

