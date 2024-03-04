DAVID YURMAN NAMES IRIS LAW AND FEI FEI SUN AS NEW BRAND AMBASSADORS

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Yurman, America's foremost luxury jewelry brand, is pleased to announce model and actress Iris Law and model Fei Fei Sun as its newest global ambassadors, debuting in a series of five campaigns throughout the year, beginning with two of David Yurman's most iconic and sought after collections this spring – Sculpted Cable and Modern Cable.

Iris Law for David Yurman Sculpted Cable Collection, Spring 2024 Fei Fei Sun for David Yurman Sculpted Cable Collection, Spring 2024

Directed by the Durimel Brothers and styled by Carlos Nazario in Los Angeles, the Sculpted Cable and Modern Cable campaigns tell the story of women paving their own way in life while highlighting David Yurman's signature and new jewelry designs.

Photographed by Tyrone Lebon in the hills of Santa Monica, the talented Law and Sun are styled in the brand's iconic Sculpted Cable bracelets as they are depicted making choices that 'carve their own path'. The double entendre communicates the time-honored process of carving timeless unique designs that continue to evolve over time, therefore creating their own path in life.

For Modern Cable, Law appears in a series of joyful, sometimes mischievous, moments shot at Bar Marmount in Los Angeles, that evoke the essence and free-spirited nature, showing an innovative update to the iconic cable bracelet with a more sleek, youthful and bright appearance.

"When envisioning our campaigns, we always look to the arts for inspiration – whether it be the creative instincts of our artisans, the brand's history rooted in art and sculpture, or talent that captivates us with their individuality," said Evan Yurman. "Iris and Fei Fei are unique and authentic in their work, inspiring their fans and followers through their passions, self-expression and beauty. It's a pleasure to welcome them into the David Yurman family and to see our jewelry come to life through the creative lens of such talented individuals."

"It's so exciting to be working with David Yurman," said Iris law. "It is uniquely timeless and modern, and I love that I can wear pieces of the collection together. Jewelry is an amazing way to express myself and my individuality, and it feels natural to work with a brand you already love and look up to."

"I think it is important to be true to yourself and let your individuality shine through. Sculpted Cable is all about being independent and carving your own path, which is why I love wearing it and why I love working with David Yurman," said Fei Fei Sun.

The Sculpted Cable campaign launches March 4th, with campaigns highlighting the Modern Cable, Madison, Stax + Crossover, Lexington, Amulets & Elements collections, following shortly thereafter in 2024.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN:

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Lead today by their son Evan, David Yurman creates timeless yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship, and cable – the brand's artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, and France, and at over 300 locations worldwide through their exclusive network of authorized fine jewelry and timepiece retailers.

