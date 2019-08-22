David Yurman Opens New Toronto Boutique In Holt Renfrew On Bloor Street

With 82 total linear feet of product, the boutique offers a curation of David Yurman products across all categories, including Women's, Men's and Wedding, each delineated by unique design and architectural elements. The Men's area features a blackened steel entry portal, and a wall showcasing objects and materials that inspired the designs, while the Wedding space balances the boutique with a folded floral panel of trilliums, the official flower of Ontario. The boutique layout is organic with a signature cluster fixture, focal vitrines and hand-applied artisanal plaster throughout the space.

"Designing our new Bloor Street boutique for Holt Renfrew has been an important project," said Carol Pennelli, President of David Yurman. "We wanted to create a space where clients can immerse themselves in the rich history of the brand and discover pieces that are true expressions of themselves, much like David and Sybil's art and jewelry designs."

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Today, with their son, Evan, they create timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and Cable—their artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 wholly-owned retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, and France and at over 350 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers, including in the US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, UK, Russia and the Middle East.

ABOUT HOLT RENFREW

Celebrating an over 180-year heritage, Holt Renfrew is recognized worldwide for an inspired shopping experience. Founded in 1837 as a modest hat shop, Holt Renfrew would soon become a purveyor of fashion to Her Majesty Queen Victoria. After many years of foreign ownership Holt Renfrew was acquired in 1986 by W. Galen and the Hon. Hilary M. Weston. Under Weston ownership Holt Renfrew has become Canada's destination for luxury retail. Visit us at www.holtrenfrew.com.

