Davids Health Sciences Launches Fluoride-Free Unflavored Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste Featuring Proprietary Hydroxi™ Technology

Inspired by a "less is more" approach to oral care, Davids introduces a fluoride-free formula designed for

those seeking a simpler, more intentional brushing experience.

MENIFEE, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Davids Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in premium naturally derived oral care, today announced the launch of Davids Hydroxi™ Whitening + Enamel Health Clean & Fresh Unflavored Toothpaste, the newest addition to its Hydroxi™ portfolio, expanding the brand's fluoride-free oral care offerings for consumers seeking ingredient-conscious, high-performance toothpaste without unnecessary additives.

Davids Fluoride-Free Unflavored Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste

The launch reflects a broader shift in consumer wellness, as more people embrace ingredient transparency, simplified routines and products that prioritize function over excess. Consumers are increasingly choosing products that deliver exceptional performance while eliminating unnecessary complexity and sensory stimulation. Hydroxi™ Unflavored extends that same philosophy into oral care by pairing advanced dental science with a deliberately minimal formulation. As consumers rethink what belongs in their daily wellness routines, Davids is bringing that same philosophy to oral care.

Modern life is filled with constant stimulation, from notifications and fragrances to flavors and endless sensory input. Hydroxi™ Unflavored was created for consumers who believe not every daily ritual needs to be stimulating. Rooted in Davids' "Less is More" campaign, the launch embraces thoughtful restraint as the ultimate expression of clean, effective oral care. Whether preserving the taste of morning coffee or simply seeking a more intentional daily routine, Hydroxi™ Unflavored delivers advanced oral care without unnecessary sensory distraction.

"Consumers don't always want more from their wellness routines, they often want less," said Eric Buss, Founder and CEO of Davids Health Sciences. "Hydroxi™ Unflavored reflects that shift. We created a toothpaste that removes everything that doesn't need to be there while delivering the advanced enamel support, whitening performance and clean ingredients people expect from our Hydroxi™ technology. It's high-performance oral care built around intentional simplicity."

Powered by Davids' proprietary Hydroxi™ nano-hydroxyapatite technology, the new fluoride-free formula helps remineralize and strengthen enamel while supporting whitening and plaque removal, expanding the Hydroxi™ portfolio with a thoughtfully formulated option for consumers seeking a simpler approach to oral care and a more intentional brushing experience.

Hydroxi™ is Davids' proprietary nano-hydroxyapatite technology inspired by the natural mineral composition of tooth enamel. The biomimetic ingredient helps support enamel remineralization, whitening and plaque removal while providing an innovative fluoride-free approach to everyday oral care.

Davids Hydroxi™ Whitening + Enamel Health Clean & Fresh Unflavored Toothpaste features:

Science-Backed Performance

Proprietary Hydroxi™ nano-hydroxyapatite technology

Helps remineralize and strengthen enamel while supporting whitening and plaque removal

Clean Formula

No added flavors or essential oils

Fluoride-free

SLS-free, sulfate-free and vegan

No artificial colors or preservatives

EWG VERIFIED ®

Leaping Bunny Certified

Thoughtful Design

Recyclable metal tube with food-grade protective lining

FSC Mix certified carton packaging

Made in the USA by a family-owned independent oral care brand

Hydroxi™ Unflavored broadens the Hydroxi™ collection with a new option for consumers seeking ingredient-conscious oral care that prioritizes performance over excess. By pairing advanced dental science with a deliberately minimal formula, Davids continues to redefine what clean oral care can look like.

Davids Hydroxi™ Whitening + Enamel Health Clean & Fresh Unflavored Toothpaste is available at davids-usa.com for $9.95.

About Davids Health Sciences, Inc.

Davids Health Sciences, Inc. is a pioneer in premium oral care, dedicated to providing advanced, highly effective solutions that are both safe and sustainable. Founded by Eric Buss, Davids combines cutting-edge dental science with the highest quality naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients. The proprietary Hydroxi™ formulation exemplifies this commitment, setting new benchmarks for enamel repair, sensitivity relief, whitening, and freshness, all without fluoride or harsh chemicals. Davids continues to redefine premium oral care, ensuring trust, efficacy, and innovation in every product.

SOURCE Davids Health Sciences, Inc.