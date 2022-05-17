DAVIDSON HOSPITALITY GROUP ADDS SEVEN PROPERTIES TO MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO

Leading hospitality management company selected by Starwood Capital Group;

expands presence in urban markets across the U.S.

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group has been selected by Starwood Capital Group, a leading global private investment firm focused on real estate, to manage seven branded hotels under its Davidson Hotels operating vertical: Aloft San Francisco Airport, The Westin San Francisco Airport, Le Méridien Atlanta Perimeter, Sheraton Memphis Downtown, Sheraton Columbus at Capitol Square, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Columbus Downtown and the soon-to-open Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown.

"We've had a highly successful past with Starwood Capital and are excited to reignite our partnership with these assets. Starwood Capital is one of the largest investors in the hospitality space and we look forward to growing with them," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer & President Thom Geshay. "These assets have great upside, and together with Starwood Capital's exceptional asset management team, we will leverage strategic new investment and stronger operational performance to produce compelling new values for these properties."

"Davidson has nearly 50 years of industry expertise and an unparalleled reputation for value creation, revenue generation and innovation," said Rob Tanenbaum, Managing Director, Head of North American Hotel Asset Management at Starwood Capital. "It is important we have great synergy with our partners—Davidson's approach to hospitality resonates with us, and we feel they are the best operator to help advance the competitive positioning of these assets while enhancing guest experience."

Opening summer 2022, Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown will be the newest all-suite hotel in the heart of Music City. Guests will experience a modern, authentically Nashville hotel with 506 rooms; more than 35,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and daily live music featuring Nashville's up-and-coming talent in the in-house restaurant and bar. One of the largest Embassy Suites in the brand portfolio, the property offers signature amenities such as free made-to-order breakfast, complimentary evening reception, and unparalleled views of Nashville's skyline from the 30th-floor rooftop pool, restaurant, bar and private event space. The hotel is situated steps from Bridgestone Arena, Country Music Hall of Fame and Lower Broadway.

Located less than a mile from San Francisco International Airport, Aloft San Francisco Airport is a 298-room lifestyle hotel with a compelling blend of design, technology and vibrant energy. The hotel offers W XYZ® Bar serving signature cocktails and small bites, Re:fuel for grab-and-go healthy gourmet snacks, and nearly 600 square feet of function space for small meetings and weddings.

The 418-room Westin San Francisco International Airport is well-positioned near public transportation and major freeways for exploring San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and local attractions. Guests have access to stylish rooms and suites with water views, the tavern-style Grill & Vine restaurant for all-day dining, an indoor pool, WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, bayfront trails for jogging, and event venues totaling over 13,000 square feet.

A scenic retreat surrounded by mature dogwood trees and lush greenery, Le Méridien Atlanta Perimeter features 275 rooms and suites, eclectic cuisine at Portico Global Cuisine, and over 10,000 square feet of versatile event space. The hotel is situated in the heart of the Southeast's largest office concentration and is adjacent to Perimeter Mall, featuring expansive shopping and dining.

In the heart of downtown Memphis, the 600-room Sheraton Memphis Downtown is connected to Renasant Convention Center via a skywalk and situated within walking distance of the city's most famous street, Beale Street. Among onsite amenities are an indoor heated pool and Crossroads Tavern & Grille restaurant. For dynamic meetings and events, the hotel's conference facilities comprise nearly 15,000 square feet with an additional 350,000 square feet of space available at the connected convention center which recently completed a $200M transformation.

Sheraton Columbus at Capitol Square soars among the skyscrapers of downtown Columbus, a short walk from the Ohio Statehouse, Ohio Theatre, Greater Columbus Convention Center and Nationwide Arena. The property overlooks the Columbus Commons, a unique 6-acre urban park that hosts nearly 200 events each year. With 403 guest rooms, The Plaza Restaurant and Lounge, and nearly 17,000 square feet of space for meetings & events, the hotel is ideal for business and leisure travelers alike.

Overlooking the Scioto River and close to the Columbus Convention Center, Columbus Commons, the Nationwide Arena District and the Short North, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Columbus Downtown includes 194 suites, nearly 8,000 square feet of event space, and The President's Dining Room for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 78 existing hotels and resorts; more than 187 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $70 billion of capital, and currently has approximately $115 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $80 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of nearly $25 billion across debt and equity investments. Over the past 30 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

