Pivot Selected by New City Properties to Operate FORTH Atlanta

Lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group to manage award-winning hotel and social club

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, has been tapped by New City Properties to manage FORTH Atlanta, situated in Atlanta's burgeoning Old Fourth Ward. With the convergence of wellness, design, cuisine, culture, and social connection in one holistic destination, FORTH Atlanta's 16-story diagrid tower includes a 196-room luxury boutique hotel with 39 apartment style rooms for extended stays; four distinct food and beverage concepts; more than 9,700 square feet of event space; an expansive outdoor pool and deck, and a state-of-the-art 20,000 square-foot fitness center, with classes and spa-like wellness offerings. The property also features Forth Club, a members-only social club, complete with curated programming, an exclusive restaurant, and a dedicated lounge area.

"It is a privilege to collaborate with our partners at New City Properties to continue raising the bar for performance by creating exceptional experiences for our members and guests right in our backyard," said Thom Geshay, Chief Executive Officer & President, Davidson Hospitality Group. "Leveraging the notoriety of the neighborhood to foster a sense of place combined with the truly standout design and amenities from elevated dining to the city's premiere social club, we look forward to delivering warm, heartfelt hospitality, where guests can immerse themselves in the best of what Atlanta has to offer."

"Set against the backdrop of the Old Fourth Ward's latest developments, Ponce City Market and The BeltLine's Eastside trail, The FORTH Hotel is emerging as the city's newest gathering place for cuisine, creativity and connection," said Jim Irwin, President, New City Properties. "Pivot's experience as an independent hotelier combined with their passion, acumen and local knowledge will undoubtedly result in exemplary experiences for our members and guests, in an environment where the best hospitality professionals in Atlanta will truly love working."

In Atlanta and surrounding areas, Davidson Hospitality Group also operates Bellyard, West Midtown Atlanta, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, and Barnsley Resort in Adairsville.

About New City Properties

New City is a commercial real estate development firm with a focus on creating unique non-commodity places where community can grow and flourish. The company has a specific concentration on the preservation of structures with historic character and exploring ways to repurpose them for modern use. New City's aim is to create authentic places that allow people to align their personal priorities with the spaces where they spend their lives. Savvy business owners, too, understand that the buildings they inhabit have a direct impact on the culture of their organization and ultimately their bottom-line as they seek to recruit & retain top-talent and distinguish themselves in a highly competitive marketplace. For more information, please visit https://newcity-properties.com/.

About Pivot

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing, and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality . Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality . #PivotHotels

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

Davidson Hospitality Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group