Pivot Tapped to Manage Hotel Lincoln, JdV by Hyatt, in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood

Davidson Hospitality Group expands lifestyle portfolio with upscale boutique hotel

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, has been selected by Jordache Enterprises to manage Hotel Lincoln, JdV by Hyatt. Situated in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood, Hotel Lincoln features 182 rooms and suites; 5,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event space, and four on-site dining experiences, including J. Parker Rooftop Bar and sushi speakeasy Sushi Suite 202.

"We are delighted to serve as stewards for this Chicago landmark," said Nick Gregory, Executive Vice President of Operations, Pivot. "We look forward to creating value for our ownership partners through industry-leading operational support while delivering heartfelt service and authentic local experiences to our guests."

"As we make enhancements to elevate and transform Hotel Lincoln, we are confident that the Pivot team will provide vision, passion, and hospitality with heart," said a representative of the Lincoln Asset Management team.

Just north of the Loop, Hotel Lincoln offers sweeping views over Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan and offers easy access to Lincoln Park Zoo, North Avenue Beach, Navy Pier and more. The property features eclectic furnishings, modern amenities, and classic Midwestern charm for a quintessential Chicago experience.

In Chicago and surrounding areas, Davidson Hospitality Group also operates Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way, Tribute Portfolio, Hyatt Centric Magnificent Mile, and Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook Chicago.

About Pivot

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality . Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality . #PivotHotels

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

Davidson Hospitality Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group