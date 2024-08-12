Davidson Hospitality Group Expands Footprint in the Caribbean

Davidson Resorts selected to operate The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman's Reef and Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach at Frenchman's Reef, Autograph Collection in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group, a leading hospitality management company celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has been selected to operate the two distinctive yet interconnected resorts situated in Frenchman's Reef on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands: The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman's Reef and Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach at Frenchman's Reef, Autograph Collection. The properties, which reopened in 2023 following a multi-year, transformational renovation, feature 486 guestrooms and suites; 85,000 square feet of meeting space; 10 restaurants and bars; a Heavenly Spa by Westin and more.

"We are so proud to be stewards of these extraordinary resorts in an unparalleled, vibrant destination," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer & President Thom Geshay. "We are uniquely equipped to drive exceptional performance and create value for our partners while also delivering enriching guest experiences through the leadership of Davidson Resorts, which is comprised of some of the world's most respected and celebrated resort veterans that truly understand the nuances of managing complex resorts."

"We saw tremendous potential to rebuild and reimagine the properties of Frenchman's Reef, and after a truly transformational $400 million renovation, we are excited to see these new resorts reestablish their place as an iconic and idyllic Caribbean escape," said Tom Pulley, Fortress Global Head of Real Estate. "We are confident that the Davidson Resorts team shares our uncompromising vision and approach to delivering an experience that discriminating travelers will cherish for many years to come."

The unique, all-encompassing resort properties boast:

10 distinctive restaurant and bar experiences, from the open-air interior Sugarfin, featuring a celebration of Asian flavors born from the sea, to Shorebird, a vibrant cold-pressed juice bar set against the backdrop of the Charlotte Amalie Harbor

Four resort pools, offering serene sun lounging for adults; splashpads for kids and swim-up bars

Heavenly Spa by Westin

WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio

State-of-the-art pickleball courts

Curated fitness classes, from yoga and beach bootcamp to aqua dance and Pilates

A luxurious 65' private catamaran, the Flying Frenchman, for guests to set sail to discover world-class snorkeling spots or craft their own custom Caribbean voyage with a skilled Captain

voyage with a skilled Captain Additional fleet of Speedboats, including the 37' Axopar; 37' Boston Whaler, and 40' VanDutch

Westin FAMILY Kids Club

Boutique retail shopping

Inspired by the vibrant diversity of life above and below the waves, Frenchman's Reef offers a harmonious blend of experiences, excursions, and amenities for adventurers and leisure-seekers alike to unlock the paradise that is the U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information, please visit www.frenchmansreefstthomas.com/.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 86 existing hotels and resorts; more than 200 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and over 2 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. In 2023, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and X: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $49.0 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity, and permanent capital investment strategies.

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

Davidson Hospitality Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group