Davidson Hospitality Group Launches Global Sales Office

ATLANTA, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group announces the launch of its Global Sales Office (GSO), developed with the purpose of creating exceptional value for owners and customers alike. From start to finish, sellers will be equipped with the right expertise in order to deliver tailored solutions to clients across segments and immediately impact group and transient bookings by generating unique lead opportunities.

Helmed by seasoned executives Vanessa Claspill, Vice President of Sales, Pivot, and Kathy Hood, Senior Vice President of Sales and Revenue Management, Davidson Hotels, the GSO will launch in phases with the intent of growing organically over time. Services will extend to hotels operated by Davidson Hotels, Davidson Resorts and Pivot, encompassing 61 hotels and resorts and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting and event space. Global sales directors are deployed by vertical segment rather than regional territories, ensuring sellers have robust product knowledge with depth and breadth to ensure conversion and customer satisfaction. Davidson's scalable approach to creating the global sales apparatus gives owners maximum flexibility with the benefit of extended reach and expertise. The GSO is set up for success with a curated team of seasoned hospitality professionals that will differentiate themselves by offering a sophisticated, customized and engaging approach to sales.

"We are excited to introduce what we believe is truly a game changer in the management company landscape," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Operating Officer Pete Sams. "Championed by our tremendous sales leaders and their hand-picked team, I am confident that we will demonstrate our unmatched expertise and unwavering commitment to be the best-in-class global sales organization."

Global sales directors will work collaboratively and harmoniously with all stakeholders, inclusive of brand partners and property team members. Recognizing that alignment is critical, global sales directors will remain focused on qualifying leads to generate incremental revenue and will truly serve as an extension of the property teams.

In response to the current landscape, Davidson Hospitality Group recently rolled out a hybrid meetings initiative across all operating verticals, developed to provide hotels and resorts with tools to effectively promote and conduct meetings and special events in a socially responsible manner. With the goal of executing a connected, intentionally-designed event experience, the program enables participants to join audiences and presenters across multiple venues and locations. By optimizing technology – both traditional audiovisual and cloud solutions – properties can enhance its customer's brand or association, engage their participants, and collect data that offers new insights into the event experience.

The GSO is one more way of furthering Davidson's commitment to creating value for its owners. For more information, please visit www.davidsonhospitality.com.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 61 existing hotels and resorts; more than 150 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

Carrie Drost

Davidson Hospitality Group

[email protected]

470-799-6053

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group