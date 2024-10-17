Davidson Hospitality Group Partners with Alliance for Hospitality Equity & Diversity

Leading hospitality management company reinforces commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group announces a strategic partnership with AHED, Alliance for Hospitality Equity & Diversity, with the overarching goal of making a significant impact on the future of hospitality through development of internships; deployment of a scholarship program; participation in dedicated career fairs and campus takeover events; targeted recruitment of students within underrepresented populations, and creation of new opportunities for qualified graduating students to join manager-in-training programs. Additionally, Davidson Hospitality Group's Chief Administrative Officer Crystal Beasley has been appointed to the AHED Board, bringing extensive experience and unique perspective to AHED's existing leadership.

"We believe in the power of collective experience, and the creativity that comes from a diversified perspective. With that in mind, our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council works passionately to foster a welcoming, inclusive, and supportive environment for team members from all walks of life — because we're stronger together," said Kenny Imafidon, Vice President of Operational Excellence, Davidson Hospitality Group. "Through our collaboration with AHED, we are excited to optimize a level playing field for all employees to feel valued, respected, and able to contribute at their maximum potential regardless of their background. At the end of the day, diversity enables organizations to attract and retain the best and brightest talent to problem solve and innovate."

"At AHED, we focus on transforming the hospitality industry by uplifting and amplifying a culture representative of untapped talent. Just like the team at Davidson Hospitality Group, we envision a hospitality workforce where diversity, equity, and inclusivity are not just ideals but inherent qualities of our leadership," said Brian Barker, Founder, Alliance for Hospitality Equity & Diversity. "We look forward to teaming up with Davidson to pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future in our industry."

On November 15, 2024, Davidson will join AHED at its Fall Networking Reception to celebrate the unity and shared objective that drives the collective mission of inclusivity. This in-person event will gather young professionals, educators, and industry experts, creating a space that honors dedication and strengthens community bonds. Please visit here for more information.

To learn more about DE&I efforts at Davidson, please visit https://davidsonhospitality.com/about/diversity-inclusion/.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 86 existing hotels and resorts; more than 200 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and over 2 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. In 2024, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com .

About Alliance for Hospitality Equity & Diversity (AHED)

AHED focuses on transforming the hospitality industry by uplifting and amplifying a culture representative of untapped talent. We envision a hospitality workforce where diversity, equity, and inclusivity are not just ideals but inherent qualities of our leadership. For more information, please visit https://www.theahed.org/

