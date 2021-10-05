Davidson Hospitality Group Promotes Thom Geshay To CEO And President

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group announces the promotion of Thom Geshay to Chief Executive Officer & President, effective January 1, 2022. Only the fifth CEO & President in the esteemed hospitality management company's nearly 50-year history, Geshay succeeds John Belden, Davidson's longest-serving CEO, who will remain actively engaged as Executive Chairman, as well as a member of Davidson's Board of Directors.

This transition in leadership is a natural progression, leveraging Geshay's long and successful career at Davidson, thus seamlessly positioning Davidson Hospitality Group for continued success in strategic development, recruitment and retention, and the ongoing purity and positioning of its portfolio. As CEO & President, Geshay will carry forward the company's direction and promise to create value, infuse heart into the business of hospitality, and deliver industry-leading services to its property owners, brands, team members, and guests.

"I couldn't be more pleased, nor more confident, that our team members, property owners and investors are in excellent hands and will be well-served under Thom's tremendous direction," said John Belden, current Chairman & CEO, Davidson Hospitality Group. "In his 30-plus years with the company, Thom has been instrumental in our achievement of major milestones, a critical catalyst in championing our culture and a driver in the development of our immensely talented team. Leadership is a team sport at Davidson, and the same leaders that have driven our success during my time as CEO will continue working as a team to drive our success with Thom as CEO, further adding to this seamless transition."

Since joining the company in 1988, Geshay has ascended through the ranks, notably being named Chief Operating Officer in 2016 and President in 2019. He has worked hand-in-hand with Belden and Davidson's highly respected leadership team to position Davidson as one of the industry's most respected, trusted, and successful operating platforms. With his shared vision and relentless commitment to operational excellence, Geshay has been an important contributor in the launch of Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group operating verticals, as well as the refinement of the company's brand architecture, the deployment of its Global Sales Office and hybrid meetings initiative rollout earlier this year.

Belden further noted, "I have spent much of my adult life cultivating and growing Davidson and can't imagine a better steward to hand the baton to than Thom. While Thom takes over the day-to-day reins of the company, I will continue to support Thom and the team as Executive Chairman, focusing on our vision and strategy development, portfolio growth and owner relationships."

As a portfolio, Davidson Hospitality Group has achieved 18 consecutive years of RGI increases; developed deep relationships with Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt; become the largest operator of Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels; and been appointed one of the first third-party operators for brands including Thompson, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Nobu Hotels.

The company has grown into one of the industry's largest and most successful operators, with one of the highest-quality portfolios positioned primarily in the upper-upscale to luxury segments. Davidson projects to end the year with approximately 70 hotels, representing over $1.8 billion in normalized portfolio revenue. Davidson has placed intense focus on recruitment and career development in order to continually enhance the sophistication of its management and talent resources, meet the demand for further specialization, and lay the groundwork for future portfolio growth.

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 66 existing hotels and resorts; more than 165 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group.

