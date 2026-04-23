Davidson Hospitality Group Selected to Manage Homestead Midway Utah

Davidson Resorts will operate four-season resort; oversee significant transformation

ATLANTA, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading full-service hospitality management company Davidson Hospitality Group has been selected to manage Homestead Midway Utah in Midway, Utah under its Resorts operating vertical. Rooted in the Wasatch Valley and set on nearly 190 scenic acres, Homestead features 123 rooms and suites, as well as 85 residences under development. The luxury resort is undergoing an extensive yearslong transformation, with plans to debut additional amenities incrementally between spring 2026 and fall 2027.

Just minutes from world-class skiing, hiking, and fly fishing, Homestead is both a launchpad for adventure and a cherished, timeless place to come home to. Current property highlights include:

The Crater at Homestead, a 400-foot-wide, 55-foot-tall geothermal crater, one of Utah's most iconic natural landmarks

The resort's original dairy house, Milk House, and newly restored The Sunroom in the historic Virginia House, featuring shared concept dining and cocktails

Expansive oasis with six pools

Outdoor pickleball courts

World-class trails that weave through Midway's breathtaking valley and up into the Wasatch range

Fusing heritage and innovation, additional amenities under renovation and development include:

A reimagined Troon ® managed championship golf course in addition to new state-of-the-art Pro Shop with an indoor golf simulator for year-round play

managed championship golf course in addition to new state-of-the-art Pro Shop with an indoor golf simulator for year-round play The Spa at Homestead

The Barn & Carriage House, which will feature 17,600 square feet of elegant indoor and outdoor meeting and event space

Activity center with indoor pickleball courts, fitness center, locker rooms and more

Two food & beverage venues: Simon's Tavern, a new bar concept, and open-air restaurant 1886 Grill

"We are excited to welcome Homestead to our growing portfolio of distinctive resorts, with our sights set on elevating performance, experiences, and opportunities," said Thomas Fraher, Senior Vice President, Operations, Davidson Resorts. "Our team of seasoned resort experts will create tremendous value for our valued partners through knowledge, anticipation, execution, and collaboration."

"As we continue on our transformation journey, we are delighted to engage Davidson as tried and true stewards of hospitality excellence," said Scott Jones, Managing Partner, Slate Canyon Hospitality. "Nearly 140 years ago, Homestead established itself as the heartbeat of the community, and we look forward to partnering with Davidson to blend historic charm and unforgettable experiences for travelers from all over the globe."

In 1864, Simon Schneitter and his family joined pioneering Swiss immigrants in Midway, Utah, drawn by verdant valleys and snow-capped Rockies reminiscent of home. While farming the land, Schneitter discovered a massive geothermal hot spring, dubbed a "hot pot" by settlers. In 1886, the opening of Schneitter's Hot Pot Resort set a beloved story in motion: with dining, lodging, and the two-story Virginia House, Homestead became a sought-after destination. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992, Virginia House is the only remaining example of Federal-style architecture in the area.

In the state of Utah, Davidson Hospitality Group also operates Snowpine Lodge in Alta, and Asher Adams, Autograph Collection in Salt Lake City.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 87 existing hotels and resorts; more than 230 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and 1.4 million square feet of meeting space across the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group features four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and TikTok: @davidsonhospitality. #DavidsonHospitality

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

Davidson Hospitality Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group