Key West Historic Inns Join Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Elevating Boutique Guest Experiences in Old Town Key West

Historic collection of intimate inns welcomed into SLH's global portfolio of independent luxury hotels

KEY WEST, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Key West Historic Inns, a collection of boutique properties located throughout the heart of Old Town Key West, has officially joined Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH), expanding the collection's global reach and introducing new travelers to its intimate, experience-driven stays.

The properties joining SLH are Lighthouse Hotel, Winslow's Bungalows, Ridley House, and Ella's Cottages, each offering a unique interpretation of island living through historic architecture, tropical courtyards, and relaxed hospitality reflective of Key West's eclectic spirit.

"This partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World marks an exciting new chapter for Key West Historic Inns," said Sara Nolan, Area Managing Director of Key West Historic Inns. "Each of our properties offers an unmistakable connection to the history and culture of Key West, and joining the SLH community allows us to introduce these experiences to travelers seeking boutique stays that feel both personal and memorable."

Located in the heart of Old Town, the inns place guests within walking distance of Duval Street, the Historic Seaport, cultural landmarks, and the island's lively dining and arts scene. Each of the properties delivers its own memorable experience with thoughtfully restored historic settings, welcoming outdoor spaces, and personalized service designed to immerse travelers in the carefree charm of Key West.

Membership in SLH places Key West Historic Inns among a curated portfolio of independently owned hotels worldwide recognized for their distinctive design, personalized service, and authentic sense of place.

Through SLH's exclusive partnership with Hilton, guests booking participating SLH properties through Hilton's direct channels can earn and redeem Hilton Honors Points while enjoying the individuality and curated service that define SLH hotels.

For more information or to book a stay, visit www.keywesthistoricinns.com.

About Key West Historic Inns

Key West Historic Inns is a collection of five distinctive boutique properties located throughout the heart of Old Town Key West, including Lighthouse Hotel, Winslow's Bungalows, Ridley House, Ella's Cottages and Fitch Lodge. Each inn offers its own interpretation of island living—from a romantic historic mansion and lively social hideaway to charming cottages and laid-back bungalow retreats—while sharing a commitment to personalized hospitality and authentic Key West character. The collection is managed by Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. For more information or to book a stay, visit www.keywesthistoricinns.com.

About Small Luxury Hotels of the World™

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class. We've personally visited, vetted, and verified more than 620 hotels in 90+ countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community - join us at SLH Club, visit us at www.slh.com, contact travel agents or call the Small Luxury Hotels of the World VIP Desk.

About Pivot

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality. #PivotHotels

Media Contact:

Sierra Wood

DH Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group