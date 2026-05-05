Davidson Hospitality Group tapped to manage Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Autograph Collection

Leading hospitality management company to operate celebrated Miami Beach oceanfront hotel; oversee phased renovation

ATLANTA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality management company Davidson Hospitality Group has been selected by Hersha Hotels & Resorts to manage Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Autograph Collection, located in the heart of Miami Beach, Florida on Collins Avenue. The 357-room oceanfront resort, originally opened in 1940 and designed by renowned architect Roy F. France, features four food & beverage venues; two pools, a fitness center, and more than 6,200 square feet of versatile indoor-outdoor event space. Under Davidson management, the property will undergo a phased renovation in late 2026 and 2027, with planned upgrades to public spaces and guestrooms to ultimately elevate and enhance the overall experience.

"It's an honor to welcome the iconic Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club to our growing Davidson family," said Jason Reader, Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Hospitality Group. "We are excited to leverage the property's unique and rich Miami Beach history to deliver standout guest experiences and look forward to creating exceptional value for our ownership partners as we steward a strategic transformation."

Comprised of two towers, the original 14-story tower at the northern end and a second eight-story addition built in 1956, Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club combines the distinct characteristics of the signature Miami Beach architectural styles, Art Deco and Streamline Moderne. The modern resort has a preserved aesthetic, with original terrazzo floors in the lobby, lush greenery, and a wraparound mezzanine overlooking the check-in and lounge area.

In the Greater Miami Area, Davidson Hospitality Group also operates Eden Roc Miami Beach; Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport; Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort; Nobu Hotel Miami Beach; Royal Palm South Beach Miami, a Tribute Portfolio Resort; The Singer Oceanfront Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, and The Sunny Miami Sunny Isles Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, debuting later in 2026.

About Hersha Hotels & Resorts

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a real estate firm in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway and regional resort markets. The Company's 23 hotels are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California. For more information, please visit www.hersha.com.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 87 existing hotels and resorts; more than 230 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and 1.4 million square feet of meeting space across the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group features four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and TikTok: @davidsonhospitality. #DavidsonHospitality

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

Davidson Hospitality Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group