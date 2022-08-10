DAVIDSON HOSPITALITY GROUP SELECTED TO MANAGE ROYAL PARK HOTEL

Fairwood Capital Taps Pivot to Operate Upscale Boutique Hotel in Rochester, Michigan

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group has been selected by Fairwood Capital to manage Royal Park Hotel in Rochester, Michigan under its lifestyle operating vertical, Pivot. Situated 30 miles north of Detroit on the banks of the Paint Creek River, the 143-room, AAA-Four Diamond property features an architecture that is reminiscent of an English manor house surrounded by a lush, verdant landscape. This marks Davidson's third hotel in the state of Michigan.

"As Midwest enthusiasts, we are genuinely proud to add this extraordinary lifestyle hotel to our growing portfolio," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer & President Thom Geshay. "Through exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and fiscal responsibility, our Pivot team is uniquely positioned to optimize returns and create value for our partners at Fairwood Capital."

"Based on our longstanding relationship with Davidson and the company's outstanding performance at Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa and the Little Rock Marriott, we remain confident that the team will bring the same disciplined approach, financial acumen and ownership mentality to this unique asset," said Todd Solmson, Co-Managing Partner, Fairwood Capital.

Royal Park Hotel offers a variety of activities including bicycle rentals, fly-fishing, firepit, and more. The signature restaurant, PARK 600, features European flavors with an authentic, local twist. Downtown Rochester, just a few blocks away, is home to more than 350 shops, restaurants, and professional service businesses.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 80 existing hotels and resorts; more than 195 restaurants, bars and lounges; and more than 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

About Fairwood Capital, LLC

Fairwood Capital is a private real estate investment firm founded in 2008 that focuses on value creation opportunities in the hospitality sector. The firm's mission is to generate attractive risk adjusted returns by employing a fundamental, value-oriented approach to acquiring properties with a substantial margin of safety in which we can enhance their value while maintaining a diligent focus on capital preservation.

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

Senior Director, Communications

[email protected]

470-799-6053

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group