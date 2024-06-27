Pivot Tapped to Manage The Scarlet Hotel, Lincoln, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group adds second Nebraska hotel to portfolio

ATLANTA, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, has been selected by Goldenrod Companies to manage The Scarlet, Lincoln, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska. The only hotel in partnership with the University of Nebraska - Lincoln and located on the Nebraska Innovation Campus (NIC), the property features 154 guestrooms and suites inspired by towns across the state; a variety of restaurant and bar experiences including signature restaurant Well & Good, Good Life Coffee Shop, a lobby bar, and The Barred Owl rooftop bar; as well as approximately 1,200 sq ft of meeting space.

"We are proud to team up with our esteemed partners at Goldenrod Companies on this contemporary, locally immersed lifestyle hotel," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer & President Thom Geshay. "Backed by decades of industry experience and a keen understanding of the lifestyle market, the Pivot team is looking forward to seamlessly infusing heartfelt hospitality and delivering industry-leading performance."

"The Scarlet is a hub of modern style and innovation, bringing together a broad spectrum of travelers all seeking an authentic taste of Nebraska," said Zach Wiegert, Managing Principal, Goldenrod Companies. "We are excited to collaborate with the Pivot team to continue creating meaningful experiences for our guests, serving as the ideal home base for Husker fans, alumni, future students, researchers, and visitors alike."

In the state of Nebraska, Pivot also operates Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel in Omaha.

About Goldenrod Companies

Founded in 2005, Goldenrod Companies is a full-service Commercial Real Estate firm that creates innovative and successful commercial real estate projects across the Central United States. Led by its principal, Zachary A. Wiegert, with over 25 years of CRE experience, Goldenrod currently employs 52 experienced in-office real estate professionals. Goldenrod is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Lincoln, and Tulsa. Since 2005, Goldenrod has acquired or developed over $4.4 billion of CRE, has $2.7 billion in Assets Under Management and property manages over 8.5 million square feet. Goldenrod has completed a number of highly complex projects across the Central United States, with a niche foothold in the Public-Private-Partnership ("P3") sector.

About Pivot

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing, and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. In 2023, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com . Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and X: @DavidsonHospGrp . Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup . #PivotHotels

