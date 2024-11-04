Davidson Hospitality Group Tapped by Lennox Capital Partners to Manage Two Distinctive Hotels

Leading management company selected to operate The Highland Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton, and The Westin St. Louis

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group, recently ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the third consecutive year, has been selected by Lennox Capital Partners to manage two distinctive properties: The Highland Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton in Dallas, Texas, and The Westin St. Louis in St. Louis, Missouri.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Lennox Capital team on these two outstanding hotels in truly dynamic and vibrant cities," said Thom Geshay, Chief Executive Officer & President, Davidson Hospitality Group. "We look forward to enacting what we do best by creating value for our owners, delivering unparalleled operational support and exceptional guest experiences at scale, bolstering the operating efficiency and financial success of each property."

"There is a real synergy and alignment between our firm and Davidson in terms of our disciplined and robust approach to success," said Pat Lowery, Principal and Co-Founder, Lennox Capital Partners. "Through our hands-on collaboration, we are excited for the extended team to serve as new stewards, leveraging their expertise to infuse genuine heartfelt hospitality and position these two hotels for long-term asset value growth."

A 204-room modern lifestyle hotel, The Highland Dallas is located in Dallas' University Crossings and defines an intersection of style, culture, sophistication and comfort. Ideally situated between the upscale Park Cities and Lakewood neighborhoods, the property offers 11,420 square feet of meeting and event space, The Spa at The Highland, and is home to Knife, an award-winning steakhouse dining experience by James Beard-nominated Chef John Tesar. The Highland Dallas will soon undergo a comprehensive, $13 million renovation of its public spaces and guestrooms.

The Westin St. Louis features 263 oversized modern loft-style rooms and suites within the heart of the downtown St. Louis business district. Onsite amenities include Clark Street Taphouse and Grill, The WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio and 20,864 square feet of versatile hotel event spaces. Whether traveling for business or leisure, the hotel is positioned in historic Cupples Station and is located within walking distance to top attractions in St. Louis such as Busch Stadium, St. Louis Riverfront along the Gateway Arch Trail and more.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 86 existing hotels and resorts; more than 200 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and over 2 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. In 2024, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com . Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and X: @DavidsonHospGrp . Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup . #DavidsonHospitality

About Lennox Capital Partners

Lennox Capital Partners is a private lodging investment and management firm seeking value-add opportunities. The firm was established in 2016 by Jeff Barone and Pat Lowery, long time principals of the successful Maritz Wolff Hotel Equity Funds. Successful lodging investment takes opportunistic vision, strict acquisition criteria, active asset management, entrepreneurial spirit, perseverance, and detailed execution- qualities the principals of LCP have demonstrated for a combined 50+ years. For more information, visit www.lennoxcpllc.com.

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

Davidson Hospitality Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group