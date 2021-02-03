Davidson Hotels & Resorts Refines Company Architecture, Rebrands as Davidson Hospitality Group

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts has refined its company architecture and rebranded as Davidson Hospitality Group. The following clearly defined operating verticals will now all reside under the new masterbrand, Davidson Hospitality Group:

Davidson Hotels : Davidson Hotels is the operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group focused on industry-leading heritage brands, including Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt. Over the decades, Davidson Hotels has built a trusted brand that values financial cunning and employs an owner's mentality, while remaining true to heart for hospitality. Founded in experience and expertise, Davidson Hotels crafts a strong synergy between guest hospitality, personalized services, and management goals, positioning ownership partners for unparalleled success.

Davidson Resorts : Davidson Resorts features some of the world's most respected and celebrated resort veterans that are native to the space and truly understand the nuances of the resort market, from managing complex revenue streams to the creation of recreational programming and the importance of F&B activations. With a focus on complex, high-touch assets, the portfolio is comprised of large-scale, seasonal properties with multiple food & beverage outlets, retail, leisure activities like golf, spa, ski, water sports and more.

Pivot : Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties.

Davidson Restaurant Group: Davidson Restaurant Group, the dedicated food and beverage operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, is guided by industry-leading insights and demonstrated expertise to create extraordinary, unconventional food & beverage experiences while maintaining compelling profit margins. DRG is committed to providing partners with visionary design and concepting consultation, technology implementation, staffing, and overall food & beverage program development from start to finish. DRG also provides expertise in banquets and catering, offering thoughtful menu planning and customization for groups, meetings and events.

"This represents yet another exciting chapter in our 47-year journey," said John Belden, Chairman & CEO, Davidson Hospitality Group. "We've been thoughtfully and strategically building toward this model over the past five years and felt we could provide property owners a way to leverage the scale and sophistication of the larger organization, while providing intensive, specialized skillsets within each operating division. In doing so, we can continue to provide best-in-class management solutions, capable of delivering tremendous value for owners and partners while bolstering our position as the best place to work in hospitality. There is no other company in the industry today that purely provides such specialized services in the upper-upscale and luxury segments."

Davidson Hospitality Group has unveiled a sophisticated visual identity to match its repositioning, including a new website and refreshed logos for the masterbrand and each individual operating vertical.

Davidson Hospitality Group was founded in 1974 under the name Flautt & Mann Properties. Throughout the 1980s, the company began to acquire and develop larger and more complex properties throughout the Southeast region. In 1991, the company changed its name to Davidson Hotel Company and set its sights on developing a nationwide presence, transforming into a highly-focused, full-service operator specializing in the upper-upscale to near-luxury segments. In 2011, Davidson changed its name again to Davidson Hotels & Resorts to accurately reflect its changing portfolio. In 2016, Davidson launched Pivot as its lifestyle division, in 2019, it launched Davidson Restaurant Group and in January 2021, the company launched Davidson Resorts.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 61 existing hotels and resorts; more than 150 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

