Davidson Resorts Selected to Operate Newport Harbor Island Resort

Davidson with Pebblebrook will oversee comprehensive repositioning and rebranding of iconic New England Resort on Goat Island

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group has been tapped by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to manage Newport Harbor Island Resort in Newport, Rhode Island, under its highly specialized operating vertical, Davidson Resorts. Formerly identified as Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina, the ten-acre property is located on Goat Island in historic Newport. The resort features 257 guestrooms, including 18 spacious suites, and 80,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by expansive lawns, sweeping water views, a state-of-the-art marina, and a historic lighthouse. Together with Pebblebrook, Davidson will oversee the planned renovation, encompassing a complete repositioning, reimagining, and rebranding of the property that will transform and elevate the guest experience.

"We are proud to join forces with our long-time partners at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on such a unique property," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer & President Thom Geshay. "Our Davidson Resorts team is comprised of some of the world's most respected resort veterans that truly understand the nuances of the resort market. We look forward to bringing our expertise to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences for guests on 'The Classic Coast,' an inspiring work environment for our team members, and significant value for our ownership partners."

"As part of our acquisition of this exceptional resort located in the iconic coastal New England community of Newport, we set out to identify the right operator with extensive experience in repositioning and operating complex, high-touch, destination resorts," said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. "We entrusted Davidson because of their Newport market knowledge and ability to drive performance and create value. Our partnership goals focus on driving increased cash flow and curating the most sought-after retreat in the region."

A seaside oasis, Newport Harbor Island Resort offers a wide variety of waterfront eateries featuring ingredient-driven menus with healthy bites, locally sourced dishes, and seasonal classics. Additional amenities include a 22-slip marina, Seawater Spa; a seasonal kids club; complimentary bikes; Newport's only outdoor resort pool, a year-round heated indoor pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.

Davidson currently operates Hotel Viking in Newport and iconic resort properties across the country, including Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Michigan; The Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach, Florida; Paradise Point Resort & Spa in San Diego, California and more.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 80 existing hotels and resorts; more than 195 restaurants, bars and lounges; and more than 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. In 2022, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

Senior Director, Communications

[email protected]

470-799-6053

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group