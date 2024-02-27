Davinci Jets Completes SmartSky® First Article Installation on Beechcraft King Air 350

Fastest ATG now available for nearly 2,000 in service King Air aircraft

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky, provider of the most advanced inflight air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity for business aviation, today announced that sales and installation partner Davinci Jets Services has completed a first-article installation of the award-winning SmartSky LITE™ system on a Beechcraft King Air 350 and the aircraft has returned to service. The expected supplemental type certification by the Federal Aviation Administration will make 18 additional King Air models certified to be equipped with SmartSky, representing nearly 2,000 in-service tails.

The aircraft was previously equipped with Gogo Avance L3 before being replaced with the SmartSky LITE system. When the pilot was asked about the user experience compared to the L3 system, Captain Greg Mashburn stated, "So far, it's been way better, obviously. Gogo was pretty spotty and half the time our passengers or the crew couldn't even connect, let alone send a text. Now we can send photos, FaceTime, and stream videos really easily. Everyone's excited."

The project is the third SmartSky STC installation by Davinci Jets Services, a full-service MRO operated by North Carolina-based aircraft management firm Davinci Jets. Davinci recently completed first-of-type installations of a SmartSky Flagship system on a Citation Latitude and SmartSky LITE on a Pilatus PC-12, plus is also currently installing a SmartSky LITE system on a first-of-type Citation CJ4.

"An increasing number of our customers are asking for SmartSky, because of the unmatched capability of its connectivity that users describe as 'game changing.' Turboprop and light jet operators are lining up to get SmartSky LITE, the first ever streaming-level solution for smaller business aircraft," said Eric Legvold, CEO of Davinci Jets. "What's different and so much easier about SmartSky is there is no pre-set limit to the number of devices connected, unlike the legacy ATG systems. We can have watches, cell phones and computers connected as if you were in your office. Plus, customers can use their cellphones to make calls without any special app and stream on any device, all without paying additional fees or subscriptions."

SmartSky LITE system was recently announced as a 2024 Aviation Week Laureate Award recipient in the business aviation category, recognition that honors extraordinary achievements in the global aerospace arena.

"Davinci is simply an incredible partner to its customers and SmartSky as both an MRO and installation provider and as an aircraft management and charter operation. Their ability to provide the most advanced capabilities to customers, including aircraft upgrades, makes flying more pleasant and productive. As usual, Davinci did a fantastic job on the installation, paving the way for more of their customers and the industry to experience SmartSky connectivity for themselves," said SmartSky Director of Account Management Aria Bahawdory. "We are excited to see a new wave of those flying King Airs benefit from the unprecedented inflight performance provided by SmartSky." The SmartSky team will be attending the 2024 King Air Gathering scheduled for May 15-18 at the spectacular Greenbrier resort and will be available to talk to members of King Air Nation interested in learning more about how SmartSky can transform their flying experience.

The recent and in-progress installations by Davinci are part of the previously announced agreement to install SmartSky's next-generation inflight connectivity on the majority of the firm's managed fleet by the end of 2024, a result of the positive experiences of Davinci customers with the speed and reliability of SmartSky's proven next-generation technology that is available now.

SmartSky continues to aggressively expand its diverse roster of certified aircraft, covering mid to large cabin business jets as well as light jets and turboprops. A list of SmartSky STCs, current and in progress, can be found at smartskynetworks.com/STC.

About Davinci Jets Services

Davinci Jets Services is a full-service MRO with FAA part 145 Certification. Our highly skilled and experienced technicians are dedicated to keeping your aircraft properly maintained and safe! Based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). Our team consists of FAA Certificated Mechanics, Avionics Technicians, Structures Technicians as well as a Maintenance Quality Department headed by our Chief Inspector. We provide minor to major scheduled inspections and routine maintenance as well as unscheduled aircraft-on-ground (AOG) maintenance at the Davinci Jets Services hangars. We are authorized per our FAA-issued Operations Specifications to perform maintenance on a wide variety of airframes and engines including but not limited to many models of Gulfstream, Bombardier, Embraer, Textron, and Pilatus aircraft. We work diligently to ensure your aircraft is maintained to meet or exceed factory standards and to be your partner in aviation.

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies, and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

