Mission Systems Integration Specialist D&J Aviation Joins SmartSky® Installation Network

Part 145 MRO commences second SmartSky installation

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky, provider of the most advanced inflight air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity for business aviation, today announced D&J Aviation as a new sales and installation partner. D&J recently completed a first-article installation of the award-winning SmartSky LITE™ on a King Air C90, with a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) expected in the coming months. They are now commencing a SmartSky LITE first-of-type installation on a Citation Encore 560.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, D&J is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) with over 40 years of aviation integration and installation experience for both commercial and government aviation customers. Their capabilities include a Part 145 FAA certified repair station, engineering and design, mission systems integration, PMA contract manufacturing, as well as expertise in small unmanned aircraft systems.

"SmartSky is an exciting partner because they give us the ability to offer a complete suite of solutions for our customers, whether special mission or business aviation. Their proven, high-performance inflight connectivity can fit virtually any size aircraft, and rave reviews from customers are driving demand for their systems," said Jim Schawb, CEO of D&J Aviation. "We are beginning our second installation and are actively working on more opportunities to enable continuous streaming connectivity inflight."

D&J is a recent recipient of a military contract to install a communications suite on multiple aircraft, enabling mission operators to reliably deliver mission critical aerial intelligence content efficiently and effectively to network subscribers and mission stakeholders. The multi-mission communications suite STC will cover the Pilatus PC-12 and Cessna Citation Caravan, with D&J currently seeking candidates for both models to complete installations for the STC. Owner/operators interested in offering their aircraft will receive special incentives and should contact D&J directly at [email protected] or 719-659-1017.

"D&J's experienced aircraft maintenance staff combined with their focus on quality customer service ensures they will be a highly effective partner in delivering SmartSky connectivity for a broad range of missions," said Aria Bahawdory, Director of MRO Account Management for SmartSky. "SmartSky is rapidly expanding its lineup of models equipped with our next-generation inflight connectivity. Quality partners like D&J expand the breadth of our mission to improve connectivity in the sky."

SmartSky holds STCs for more than 6,000 in-service aircraft and has projects in-progress to cover nearly 10,000 more. For more information on the rapid expansion of the availability of SmartSky's award-winning inflight connectivity products, visit www.smartskynetworks.com/stc.

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

About D&J Aviation

D&J Aviation, Inc. is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) company in Colorado with over 40 years of aviation integration and installation experience for both commercial and Government aviation customers, focused on providing the very best in diversified technologies for their aviation needs.

DJA performs general and depot level aviation maintenance and overhaul services to all sizes and types of aircraft. Visit www.djaviation.aero.

