Daxko Acquires PlayerSpace to Bring Streamlined, Integrated Youth Program Management to a Growing Number of Health and Wellness Centers

"We're thrilled to start the new year with PlayerSpace joining the Daxko family of brands," shares Ron Lamb, Daxko's CEO. "Our vision at Daxko is to power health and wellness throughout the world. PlayerSpace supports that vision by facilitating safe and engaging youth programming like sports, camps, swimming, gymnastics, and more to their communities."

"We are excited to build upon a long-standing partnership and officially join the Daxko team," says Todd John, CEO. "With PlayerSpace as part of the Daxko family, we will be able to empower more YMCAs and JCCs in streamlining their membership and participant management systems, provide delightful experiences, and grow revenue."

The PlayerSpace team, led by Todd John, will continue to operate out of their offices in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology and payment solutions and experienced services to the member-based health and wellness market. Most recently, the company expanded its portfolio to offer digital marketing services and full service billing to health clubs, boutique fitness studios, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, Daxko has grown to serve customers spanning 58 countries, 10,000 facilities, and over 20 million members.

About PlayerSpace

Founded in 2006, PlayerSpace began with one simple mission: to use technology to help people play sports more often, in more places, and with more enjoyment. Since that time, the company has expanded its sports program management solutions to include volunteer management, camp management, program marketing, and more to a growing number member-based nonprofits.

