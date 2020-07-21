Daxko Announces Concetta Lewis as Vice President of People Development

"My excitement for what Daxko has become and the potential for the future grows stronger each day," shares Lewis. "While the world around is ever-changing, Daxko continues to be a great place to work because of the passion of the people and the direction of leadership. I'm honored to be part of the team that navigates Daxko towards even greater success in the future."

"I am thrilled to recognize Concetta's contributions to Daxko's success and to have her as part of our executive team to guide our future evolution," says Ron Lamb, Daxko's CEO. "The first plank of our success formula is 'we hire, develop, and retain the best, most dedicated people'. I firmly believe Concetta Lewis to be the right leader at the right time to help the Daxko team get to the next level."

Lewis, a graduate and dedicated alumna of Stillman College began her career focused on accounting. She discovered her passion centered more around interacting and advancing people versus general ledgers, and transitioned into the world of human resources.

Lewis is certified as a Senior Professional of Human Resources (SPHR) and a SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). She was elected and served as the president of the Birmingham Society for Human Resources Management (BSHRM) for the past two years, where she has pivoted the organization to meet the programming and networking needs during this virtual time.

As VP of People Development, Lewis will continue to shape Daxko's culture, drive internal and external diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs as well as develop and grow Daxko's exceptional team members.

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 58 countries, 10,000 facilities, and over 20 million members. To learn more, visit daxko.com.

