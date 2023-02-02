Daxko Empowers Health and Fitness Professionals with Launch of UpLaunch ASAP Website Builder

New tool streamlines online presence for fitness business owners, making it easy to connect with new and existing members

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and DENVER , Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko, the health, fitness, and wellness industry's leading software and integrated payments provider, announced today UpLaunch ASAP, a platform that delivers a simple and streamlined approach to building fitness websites. This innovative tool allows fitness entrepreneurs to quickly create a professional, purpose-built fitness business website that enhances communication and connection with both new and existing members.

UpLaunch ASAP websites are part of the broader UpLaunch fitness industry marketing solutions portfolio which includes fitness-specific tools and services for marketing automation, local SEO, local paid social, and larger custom websites. UpLaunch ASAP is ideal for small to medium fitness business owners who want to get a new gym, yoga studio, or martial arts dojo up and running quickly and efficiently. Its purpose-built fitness website model alleviates the pain points of traditional website building with its user-friendly and straightforward interface and fitness site templates, allowing entrepreneurs to go from idea to new members in a few days.

"With UpLaunch ASAP, creating a tailored fitness website has never been easier for boutique fitness owners who want to establish an online presence, quickly grow their fitness business, and begin to make a difference in the lives of members," said Wendy White, Chief Marketing Officer at Daxko. "UpLaunch leveraged its expertise in creating hundreds of fitness websites to create the ideal purpose-built fitness website experience. This gives a busy fitness entrepreneur a fast turn site that is mobile-friendly and fully responsive, ensuring a great experience everywhere."

UpLaunch ASAP key features include:

A range of unique templates and themes purpose-built for fitness organization types

Seamless integration with UpLaunch & ZenPlanner for marketing automation & online class scheduling

Simple, stress-free content gathering paired with easy customization

Integration with various web tools and services such as Google Analytics

Responsive design for optimal mobile member experiences

UpLaunch ASAP Helpdesk available with commonly asked questions and best practices

For more information about how an Uplaunch ASAP website can help your growing fitness business, click here.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the Daxko Nation of brands including Zen Planner, SugarWod, Club Automation, and more, serve customers spanning 55 countries, nearly 19,000 facilities, and over 25 million+ members. For more information, please visit www.daxko.com.

SOURCE Daxko