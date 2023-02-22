Daxko Expands to India with Goal of Hiring Hundreds to Power Its Next Growth Phase

Shubham Saraswat, an experienced technology executive, to lead Daxko India Technology Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and DENVER, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko, the leading software and integrated payments provider in the health, fitness, and wellness industry, announced today the launch of Daxko India Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., its first formal corporate presence in India. The company anticipates hiring hundreds of employees in roles that span engineering, marketing, customer success and operations over the next eighteen months.

"This is a major step in Daxko's growth trajectory," said Bjørn Bjerkøe, the company's CTO. "We are thrilled to bring such remarkable talent into the Daxko Nation of fitness software brands. Daxko India Technology Solutions enables us to expand our world-class technology team and enhance agility across all areas of our business."

Daxko India Technology Solutions is now fully operational in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, but will formally celebrate its grand opening in March 2023. Daxko expects to have over 100 people working at the site by that time.

Daxko has appointed Shubham Saraswat, an experienced technology management leader, as Country Manager. Saraswat has more than 16 years of experience in delivering professional services, including serving in roles for project management, IT infrastructure and team management. He has led large organizations numbering over 300 engineers. Saraswat is currently Director of Engineering at Daxko India. Prior to joining Daxko, Saraswat was an engineering manager at GlobalLogic, Sapient, Sprint and Ericsson.

Daxko provides member management software, customer relationship (CRM) and marketing automation, as well as operating software and payment solutions for non-profit membership and program-based centers like YMCAs, JCCs and community centers. Additionally, the company offers services for for-profit clubs such as racquet clubs, single location multi-purpose gyms, large/midmarket fitness franchises and more. Daxko, which has grown through acquisition over the years, includes such brands as Club Automation, VFPNext, Zen Planner, SugarWOD and UpLaunch.

For more information, visit www.daxko.com

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the Daxko Nation of brands including Zen Planner, SugarWod, Club Automation, and more, has serve customers spanning 55 countries, nearly 19,000 facilities, and over 25 million+ members. For more information, please visit www.daxko.com.

