Daxko Launches Daxko Exchange, a New Partner Network to Securely Improve Efficiency and Growth for Health, Wellness, and Fitness Organizations

In addition to Daxko Exchange, Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs.

"Daxko Exchange is going to help our customers increase their efficiency by providing essential tools and integrations with best-in-breed partners," says Ron Lamb, Daxko's CEO. "In an ever-changing environment, the secure connectivity of Daxko Exchange to power health and wellness experiences will be a huge win for both customers and partners."

"Our team and partners have built a truly world-class ecosystem for health, wellness, and fitness organizations," says Joe Grieshop, Daxko's Chief Marketing Officer. "I'm thrilled for everyone involved and especially excited for our customers to experience the increased efficiencies and growth Daxko Exchange enables."

Daxko Exchange already has many certified partners, including but not limited to GymPass, Welld, Alaris, MXM, ePACT, and Perkville.

To learn more about Daxko Exchange, visit exchange.daxko.com.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 140 countries, nearly 16,000 facilities, and over 17 million members. To learn more, visit daxko.com.

SOURCE Daxko

Related Links

http://exchange.daxko.com

