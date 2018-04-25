Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising

This partnership allows nonprofits utilizing both Daxko Operations and Raiser's Edge NXT to easily share data across the two systems. Customers will also be able to increase the reach of their development efforts with a more comprehensive view of their membership and donor bases.

Daxko returns to the North American YMCA Development Organization (NAYDO) conference this year as the Platinum Premier Sponsor with the theme, "Deep Roots, Vibrant Future." The theme refers to Daxko's deep history within the YMCA movement and the envisioned future for all member-based nonprofits with powerful YMCA-inspired software solutions that drive efficient operations and strong engaged communities.

"Over 70% of US YMCAs have chosen Daxko as their preferred partner. With that in mind, our presence at NAYDO is meant to celebrate our history and strength, as well as our vision for a vibrant future for Ys and their communities," says Jonathan Blackburn, Chief Revenue Officer and GM of Daxko's Nonprofit Division. "Through this integration with Blackbaud's Raiser's Edge NXT, Daxko will give member-based nonprofits powerful tools to reach donors efficiently, ultimately allowing them to create a more vibrant future for members, donors, communities, and staff."

"We're excited to partner with such a longstanding YMCA and JCC software provider," says Greg Taylor, Blackbaud's National Sales Manager. "Daxko Operations and Raiser's Edge NXT are both considered to be the gold standard amongst member-based nonprofits and this partnership will enable shared customers to move their meaningful work forward."

This partnership has meaningful benefits for both Daxko Operations and Raiser's Edge NXT customers. Kyle Carroll, Director of Annual Giving at the YMCA of Austin, explains, "Integration between Daxko and Raiser's Edge will allow us to be intentional in our cultivation, stewardship, and prospecting efforts. Increasing member giving is one of our top priorities and to be able to pull information on our members into Raiser's Edge will allow us to serve our constituents more effectively.­­"

The Daxko team will be available at NAYDO in the exhibitor hall. To learn more about the integration between Daxko Operations and Raiser's Edge NXT, visit daxko.com/blackbaud and to learn more about Daxko Operations visit daxko.com/operations.

