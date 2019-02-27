Daxko Wins Silver in Fourth Consecutive Stevie® Award for Exceptional Customer Service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization stages seven of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,700 nominations from organizations in 45 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

"I am incredibly proud to lead our award-winning services teams at Daxko," said Brittany Richards, Daxko's Senior Vice President of Services. "Our theme for 2018 was #NextLevel, and this award proves how exceptionally our team worked to deliver on our customer promise. We have an unyielding dedication to setting our customers up for success, and I see that passion every day."

"The services team at Daxko consistently raises the bar on creating exceptional experiences for our customers," says Grace Adams, Daxko's Director of Customer Service. "This is the fourth year in a row our team has won a Stevie Award, and each year we continue to redefine excellence. The team impresses me daily with the relationships they have built with our customers, and they truly care about the success of their businesses."

"All of the Stevie Award winners should be very proud of their achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Stevie Awards President and founder, Michael Gallagher.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, experienced services, and deep insights to all kinds of member-based health and wellness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 68 countries, 10,000 facilities and over 20 million members. To learn more, visit daxko.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

