Daxxify, a New Longer-Lasting Botox Alternative, Offered Pre-launch at Philadelphia-Area Plastic Surgery Practice

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R. Brannon Claytor, MD, FACS of Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, located in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, announces that the new, longer-lasting neuromodulator DAXXIFY ™ will be available at his practice starting on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. R. Brannon Claytor and his outstanding team of providers are proud to be one of the few medical spas in the Philadelphia area chosen to be a part of Daxxify's early release, an honor reserved for a small group of highly respected neurotoxin injectors nationwide.

"Patients in the Bryn Mawr, Main Line, and greater Philadelphia areas have long trusted Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery to achieve outstanding results using the most advanced products available on the market," explains Dr. Claytor. "We are thrilled to be one of the first to offer Daxi, the latest in neuromodulating technology."

Revance Aesthetics , the maker of Daxxify (or "Daxi"), is pre-releasing their Botox-like injectable to the top 1% of neuromodulator injecting practices in the nation, making Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery part of an elite group of providers selected to offer the product ahead of its official launch in summer 2023.

Daxxify is the first FDA-approved peptide-formulated injectable neuromodulator. Similar to Botox ®, Dysport ®, Xeomin ®, and Jeuveau®, Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA) works by temporarily blocking nerve signals that cause the facial muscles to contract, relaxing treated muscles and softening expression lines. Daxxify is approved to treat glabellar lines (the frown lines between the eyebrows) and may also be used off-label to treat crow's feet, forehead lines, or above the lip to create a "lip flip" effect.

Unlike other neuromodulators currently on the market, Daxxify is formulated with a positively charged peptide to extend its anti-aging effects. Clinical trials showed that Daxxify lasted 6-9 months for some patients—which is 2-3 times longer than its competitors, making it a longer-lasting Botox alternative . Additionally, Daxxify does not contain any human or animal byproducts, a plus for those seeking a 'cleaner' Botox-type product.

Daxi treatments will be available starting on Monday, December 12, 2022 with Dr. Claytor and Julie Holesh, Physician Assistant and aesthetic injector at Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery. Patients in the greater Philadelphia area are invited to schedule their appointment by calling 610-527-4833 to experience " the neuromodulator of tomorrow " today!

About Dr. R. Brannon Claytor: Dr. R. Brannon Claytor's warmth and attention to his patients' needs make him one of the Philadelphia area's favorite plastic surgeons. His knowledge of and continual training in the most advanced surgical techniques provide his patients with up-to-date, cutting-edge care that yields exceptional results. Dr. Claytor's practice, Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, is located at 135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Suite 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. The office is on the Philadelphia Main Line. Dr. Claytor can be reached at (610) 527-4833 or at www.cnplasticsurgery.com .

Media contact: Dr. R. Brannon Claytor, Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, (610) 527-4833

