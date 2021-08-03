Day & Zimmermann Awarded Five-Year, $311 Million IDIQ Award for US Army Grenade and Consolidated Fuze Contract

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family-owned provider of construction & engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today that its Munitions & Government unit was awarded a five-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract for the US Army Grenade and Consolidated Fuze Contract.

The initial delivery order was issued by the Rock Island Contracting Center at Rock Island, Illinois with a base and all options value (Total Contract Value) of USD $311 Million. The first order has a value of USD $20.7 Million. The contract consists of five, one-year ordering periods from 2021 to 2026 and includes the M67 fragmentation grenade, the new XM111 offensive grenade, training grenades and various types of fuzes. The work will be performed at Day & Zimmermann's 5,500 acre Lone Star facility in Texarkana, Texas.

"We are extremely pleased with the confidence and trust the US Army continues to express in our workforce and production quality," said Michael Quesenberry, Vice President and General Manager, Day & Zimmermann Lone Star. "To date Day & Zimmermann has produced over 47 million M67 fragmentation grenades for the United States Department of Defense and allied forces worldwide. "

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

Founded in 1901, Day & Zimmermann is a family-owned company with a workforce of 41,000 specializing in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, security and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world. Operating from more than 150 worldwide locations with 2.4 Billion USD in revenue, Day & Zimmermann is currently ranked as one of the largest private companies in the U.S. by Forbes. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, our first work was to develop "Betterment Reports" that helped modernize American factories. Today, we are still in the business of betterment—maintaining the nation's power infrastructure, protecting American freedoms and accelerating innovation around the world. We do what we say® http://www.dayzim.com

