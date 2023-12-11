Day & Zimmermann Earns High Marks in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Firm scores 85 out of 100 in national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to LGBTQ+ employees

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family owned provider of construction and maintenance, engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today that it has scored 85 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The recognition reflects the company's ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we place a dedicated focus on making sure everyone feels welcome and all voices are accepted and amplified," said Dan Ross, Senior VP, HR, and Chief Human Resources Officer. "This recognition from the HRC is a rewarding validation of that work and a reflection of the foundational values that guide our organization and our people."

Day & Zimmermann continues to expand its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and resources, which includes a wide range of recruitment and retention strategies, mentorship and leadership programs, diversity and ethics training, and robust Employee Resource Groups.

The 2023-2024 CEI included 1,384 participants, including Fortune 500 companies, law firms, and publicly and privately held mid to large-sized businesses. The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars with a focus on non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality. "Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool – a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families."

