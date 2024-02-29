Day & Zimmermann Secures M&M Contract with Archer Daniels Midland

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z) Maintenance and Construction division has been awarded an embedded maintenance contract by ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in human and animal nutrition. This partnership leverages D&Z's commitment to providing top-tier maintenance and modification (M&M) services and expands its extensive footprint in Nebraska and the Midwest and in the industrial market. Transition of responsibilities occurred earlier this February.

D&Z will manage the skilled craft workforce on a day-to-day basis, ensuring seamless operations and support for ADM's Columbus, Nebraska, plant. In addition, D&Z will provide additional labor to support projects, outages, and emergent work. D&Z's regional work in the power market allows the company to leverage resources and labor to respond quickly and effectively to ADM's needs.

"D&Z is honored to partner with ADM to keep their Columbus plant running smoothly so they can focus on their important work of providing safe, healthy, and sustainable nutrition for people and animals worldwide," said Ross McConnell, President, D&Z Atlantic. "Our extensive presence in the region allows us to deliver unparalleled service and support enabling us to meet ADM's evolving needs efficiently and effectively."

D&Z also shares ADM's strong commitment to safety, workforce development, and training. D&Z works actively to a create career trajectory for its skilled craft professionals, fostering a culture of professional growth and advancement and creating sustainable pathways to meaningful, good-paying careers.

"Safety stands as the foremost value for D&Z just as it does for ADM. Both of our companies share a steadfast commitment to providing not only a safe, injury-free work environment, but also a workplace where employees feel safe and respected to contribute to the success of our companies," added McConnell.

D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division helps customers in power, government, and industrial markets lower their total cost of ownership and do their best work better by delivering safe, first-time quality maintenance, construction, engineering, and specialty services. This partnership with ADM underscores D&Z's commitment to delivering exceptional maintenance services while aligning with ADM's vision for innovation and excellence in nutrition solutions.

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

When you've been around for more than a century, you learn a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 43,000 employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 150+ worldwide locations with $2.7 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say®. http://www.dayzim.com

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We're a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We're blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We're a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We're an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we're a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

